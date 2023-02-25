Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Ingram’s five-point night and Cruikshank’s power-play goals lead SCSU to 6-2 win in Omaha

Huskies net three power-play goals in Brett Larson’s 100th career win and clinch home ice

Jaxon Castor.JPG
Jaxon Castor turns aside a shot from Omaha forward Jack Randl. Castor made 23 saves Friday night in St. Cloud State's 6-2 win at Baxter Arena.
Contributed / Mark Kuhlmann
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 24, 2023 11:25 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Thanks to a trio of power-play goals and a five-point night from Adam Ingram, the St. Cloud State Huskies skated to a 6-2 win over Omaha Friday night at Baxter Arena.

The win vaults St. Cloud State (19-9-3 NCHC, 11-7-3 overall) up to a tie for second in the NCHC standings, one point ahead of Omaha (17-11-3, 12-7-2), and clinches home ice in the NCHC playoffs. The Huskies are tied with Western Michigan (13-7-1, 21-11-1) after the Broncos dropped a 5-2 home game to conference-leading Denver (16-5, 25-8) on Friday.

“I thought that was one of our best games of the year,” said head coach Brett Larson, who earned his 100th career win behind the SCSU bench. “I just thought we were really hungry tonight and it was enough of just playing OK.”

“I think it had built up so much in the room and I thought we had a lot of fire.”

Larson’s Huskies came into Friday night looking to snap a six-game winless skid. Although they had earned at least a point in their last four, that fire to get back in the win column was evident.

SCSU held a 2-0 lead after a physical and penalty-filled first period, which set the tone for the final 40 minutes.

“Our start was really big for us tonight,” Huskies graduate student center Grant Cruikshank said. “Especially on the road and in this building, it’s huge you have a good start. It really gave us the momentum for the rest of the game.”

Cruikshank opened the scoring 5:45 into the contest as he fired an Ingram feed past Omaha goaltender Simon Latkoczy from the top of the slot.

Cruikshank, who's now tied for the team lead with 19 goals, netted SCSU’s first and third power-play tally of the night. He’s also tied for the team lead with seven power-play goals.

“Our power play was really working and tonight it felt like everything was clicking,” said Cruikshank, who snapped a five-game skid without a goal. “Great play by (Ingram) on my first goal and he made another great pass on the second one. Those goals were huge for us.”

Speaking of Ingram, the 2022 third-round pick (Nashville) recorded his second multi-goal and fifth multi-point of the season. However, the five points (2-3-5) are a single-game career-high for the freshman.

Ingram netted the Huskies’ fourth and fifth goals of the night, both in the second period. His first came on the power play while his second goal was a quick answer to a goal by Omaha’s Matt Miller.

Ingram picked up an assist on both of Cruikshank’s power-play markers along with Veeti Miettinen’s early second-period goal. Miettinen also added three assists and was named the second star for his four-point night.

“Adam Ingram was just feeling it, he really was,” Larson said. “He was walking down the wall on his forehand. He just looked confident with the puck and used some good deception — I think tonight he really showed what lies ahead.”

Although the six goals are what will stand out, Jaxon Castor picked up his first win since Jan. 21 and his 10th of the season.

The senior turned aside 23 of the 25 shots fired his way and was especially sharp early as the Mavericks fired 11 first-period shots at him. Larson said his goaltender “played solid” and made the big saves when he needed to.

However, the biggest difference in Friday’s game was special teams. The Huskies finished 3-for-5 on the power play and were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

“Our penalty kill came through when they really needed to, and that’s a big boost for us. And our power play was able to extend our lead," Larson said. "They were on fire tonight.”

As for the Mavericks, the loss is just their second in conference play at Baxter Arena this season and their first since Nov. 4. Omaha had won five of its last six games at home and eight (8-1-1) of its last 10 overall.

Jack Randl scored his team-leading 18th of the season in the loss and Miller netted his 11th. Latkoczy, who had won six of his previous seven starts, allowed a season-high five goals before being pulled in the second period.

"I liked our start until they got on the power play and capitalized," Omaha coach Mike Gabinet said. "We had a few chances early on to capitalize and didn't get it. They capitalized on almost every chance they had, especially early, and sucked the momentum away from us."

Game two is set for 7:07 p.m. Saturday at Baxter Arena.

“Nobody’s happy with essentially four ties in a row coming in here when we’re trying to make a stretch run and they wanted this one bad tonight. You could feel it on the bench,” Larson said. “We all know how this league works.

"They’re going to come back and be ready tomorrow and probably give us their best 60, so we’re going to need to elevate it.”

No. 6 SCSU 6, No. 14/15 NEBRASKA OMAHA 2

St. Cloud State 2-3-1—6
Omaha 0-1-1—2

First Period
SCSU: Grant Cruikshank (Adam Ingram, Veeti Miettinen), 5:45 (PP)
SCSU: Grant Ahcan (Jack Rogers, Ondrej Trejbal), 19:11

Second Period
SCSU: Miettinen (Adam Ingram), 3:10
SCSU: Ingram (Trejbal, Kyler Kupka), 4:36 (PP)
OMAHA: Matt Miller, 7:43
SCSU: Ingram (Miettinen, Aidan Spellacy), 9:18

Third Period
SCSU: Cruikshank (Ingram, Miettinen), 9:47 (PP)
OMAHA: Jack Randl (Victor Mancini), 13:12

Saves — Jaxon Castor, SCSU, 23; Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, 15; Jake Kucharski, Omaha, 7.

Power plays – SCSU 3-5, Omaha 0-5. Penalties – SCSU 5-10, Omaha 6-20.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
