Incoming SCSU freshman defenseman Warren Clark drafted by Tampa Bay

ST. CLOUD — Warren Clark has gotten a couple of surprises in the last month and both are excellent signs for his hockey career.

Clark, an 18-year-old defenseman from Riverside, Ontario, was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft on Thursday, June 29.

That news comes a few weeks after Clark found out that he would be joining the St. Cloud State men's hockey team this fall.

He has been in St. Cloud for the last two weeks, working out with returning and incoming Huskies and was watching the draft with some new teammates when he got a phone call.

"My agent called me and told me I'd been selected and the TV is a little delayed, so I got ready for it and, sure enough, it popped up," Clark said. "I was with some of the boys on the (SCSU) team at one of the hockey houses.

"There was only a couple of us there and then I started getting texts from all my teammates and family and friends. So that was great."

Clark said that an assistant general manager from the Lightning then called him and let him know that development camp will be held July 2-5 in Tampa.

"I told him I was pumped up and appreciated it," Clark said.

"I think the Lightning saw a lot of the same qualities that they see in Nick Perbix," SCSU coach Brett Larson said, referring to the former Huskies defenseman. "Clarkie is a big, smooth skating defenseman with good hockey sense and hands. A lot like Nick. When (Clark) develops physically, I think he'll be a big-time prospect."

Big rookie season

Clark played last season for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and he and the team had a very good season.

As a rookie, he had six goals and 38 points in 55 regular season games and added eight points in 18 playoff games, helping the Pistons win the Turnbull Cup as MJHL playoff champions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Clark was listed No. 169 in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for North American Players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

"I felt really welcomed early on and I think that really helped my play on the ice," Clark said. "We had a great run, won the championship and went to the Centennial Cup. Last season was one of my favorite seasons so far."

The Centennial Cup determines the national champion of junior 'A' hockey in Canada. The Pistons did not make it out of the preliminary round of the tournament.

Warren Clark CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A few weeks later, Clark got a call from Larson, who let him know that they wanted him to join the Huskies this fall.

"I wasn't expecting it," Clark said. "I was also shocked by that. But I'm happy I made the decision to come this year. That happened right at the start of June."

Now at the end of June, he ended up being taken with the 179th pick in the draft.

"I was nervous because it's a big deal to get selected," Clark said. "I was ranked No. 169 and I was hoping that it would come soon and 10 picks later, it happened."

Clark said that he has enjoyed his time in St. Cloud with his new teammates, everyone has treated him "great" and he sees where some of the adjustments to college are going to be.

"It's, obviously, a lot faster and everyone is a lot more skilled and stronger," he said. "But it's been really good and I'm super pumped to come back here."

And he is looking forward to continuing to round out his game on the ice after a strong season with the Pistons.

"I think my offense is pretty solid, but I needed to round out my defensive game a little bit and work on some specific things," Clark said. "Having some talks with coach Paul (Dyck) in Steinbach, he gave me some pointers. I just took those into consideration."

Clark will be one of nine defensemen on the Huskies roster this fall.