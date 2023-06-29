Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Incoming SCSU freshman defenseman Warren Clark drafted by Tampa Bay

Clark, an 18-year-old from Riverside, Ontario, was selected in the sixth round by the Lightning

Warren Clark.jpg
Warren Clark had 38 points and 44 penalty minutes in 55 regular season games last season for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League as a rookie. Clark, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 185 pounds, is an 18-year-old defenseman.
Contributed
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 3:32 PM

ST. CLOUD — Warren Clark has gotten a couple of surprises in the last month and both are excellent signs for his hockey career.

Clark, an 18-year-old defenseman from Riverside, Ontario, was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft on Thursday, June 29.

That news comes a few weeks after Clark found out that he would be joining the St. Cloud State men's hockey team this fall.

He has been in St. Cloud for the last two weeks, working out with returning and incoming Huskies and was watching the draft with some new teammates when he got a phone call.

Warren Clark mug.jpg
NCHC
Tall defenseman with offensive talent from Windsor suburb commits to SCSU
Warren Clark, an 18-year-old defenseman from Riverside, Ontario, has 17 points in 16 games for the Steinbach Pistons of the MJHL.
November 09, 2022 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

"My agent called me and told me I'd been selected and the TV is a little delayed, so I got ready for it and, sure enough, it popped up," Clark said. "I was with some of the boys on the (SCSU) team at one of the hockey houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was only a couple of us there and then I started getting texts from all my teammates and family and friends. So that was great."

Clark said that an assistant general manager from the Lightning then called him and let him know that development camp will be held July 2-5 in Tampa.

"I told him I was pumped up and appreciated it," Clark said.

"I think the Lightning saw a lot of the same qualities that they see in Nick Perbix," SCSU coach Brett Larson said, referring to the former Huskies defenseman. "Clarkie is a big, smooth skating defenseman with good hockey sense and hands. A lot like Nick. When (Clark) develops physically, I think he'll be a big-time prospect."

Big rookie season

Clark played last season for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and he and the team had a very good season.

As a rookie, he had six goals and 38 points in 55 regular season games and added eight points in 18 playoff games, helping the Pistons win the Turnbull Cup as MJHL playoff champions. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Clark was listed No. 169 in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for North American Players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

"I felt really welcomed early on and I think that really helped my play on the ice," Clark said. "We had a great run, won the championship and went to the Centennial Cup. Last season was one of my favorite seasons so far."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centennial Cup determines the national champion of junior 'A' hockey in Canada. The Pistons did not make it out of the preliminary round of the tournament.

Warren Clark mug.jpg
Warren Clark
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

A few weeks later, Clark got a call from Larson, who let him know that they wanted him to join the Huskies this fall.

"I wasn't expecting it," Clark said. "I was also shocked by that. But I'm happy I made the decision to come this year. That happened right at the start of June."

Now at the end of June, he ended up being taken with the 179th pick in the draft.

"I was nervous because it's a big deal to get selected," Clark said. "I was ranked No. 169 and I was hoping that it would come soon and 10 picks later, it happened."

Clark said that he has enjoyed his time in St. Cloud with his new teammates, everyone has treated him "great" and he sees where some of the adjustments to college are going to be.

"It's, obviously, a lot faster and everyone is a lot more skilled and stronger," he said. "But it's been really good and I'm super pumped to come back here."

And he is looking forward to continuing to round out his game on the ice after a strong season with the Pistons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think my offense is pretty solid, but I needed to round out my defensive game a little bit and work on some specific things," Clark said. "Having some talks with coach Paul (Dyck) in Steinbach, he gave me some pointers. I just took those into consideration."

Clark will be one of nine defensemen on the Huskies roster this fall.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
041319.S.DNT.FROZENFOUR.C18.JPG
NCHC
UMD hockey programs adding third paid assistant coach
The Bulldogs men's and women's programs are also seeking a new strength and conditioning coach, and the women's team is looking for a new director of hockey operations.
June 29, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Adam Gajan Draft.JPG
NHL
Chicago takes UMD commit Adam Gajan, first goalie off the board in Nashville
Blackhawks' selection caps off a "crazy" season for the future Bulldog goaltender
June 29, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
2023 NHL Draft results with Big Ten, NCHA and CCHA breakdowns
Follow the 2023 NHL Draft with each selection and updates
June 29, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Jeff Hutchinson still.jpg
CCHA
Defenseman Jeff Hutchinson has 'taken the long way' to get to Augustana
The 21-year-old defenseman from St. Louis was the captain for the New Mexico Ice Wolves this past season.
June 29, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
062223-augie-hockey.jpg
Sports
Here is the roster for the first Augustana hockey team
Vikings 26-man roster includes five 5th year seniors, size on defense and an experienced college goaltender
June 29, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
Orono
Minnesota Girls
Orono hiring Paul Antonenko as Larry Olimb's replacement on girls team
Antonenko, who was previously the head coach for the Orono boys junior varsity team, will take over for Larry Olimb, who resigned in mid-April.
June 29, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
NHL: NHL Draft
Hockey East - Men's
NTDP's top-line trio of Boston College commits share NHL Draft experience together
Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault and Will Smith enjoyed a tremendous season together at the NTDP. The trio of BC commits shared a special night in Nashville to cap it off as first-round picks
June 29, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
NCHC
Jaxon Castor's wild year, from battling for playing time to playoff title
June 28, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC FROZEN FACEOFF
NCHC
7 players from NCHC schools on 3ICE rosters as Season 2 begins
June 28, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Aaron Ness (55) in Calgary
NCHC
UND's Shane Gersich, Roseau's Aaron Ness and Minot's Mason Morelli win Calder Cup
June 22, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT