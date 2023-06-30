Hermantown's Pionk 'all in' on Wild after being drafted into NHL

DULUTH — Growing up in Minnesota, Hermantown native Aaron Pionk said he’s always followed and watched the Minnesota Wild, and he considers himself a fan — but not a hardcore fan.

The same could be said about the Winnipeg Jets, where his older brother Neal has played for the last four seasons.

That’s all about to change for the youngest of the five Pionk brothers after Aaron heard his name called on Thursday afternoon by the Wild, going in the fifth round, No. 149 overall, to the Wild on Day 2 of the 2023 NHL Draft on Thursday in Nashville.

“I guess now I got to be a full Wild fan,” said Pionk, the 6-foot-1 converted defenseman. “I’m happy for that.”

Pionk has spent almost his entire hockey career in Minnesota, playing high school hockey with the Hermantown Hawks before going on to spend a season of juniors with the North American Hockey League’s Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet — where in 2021-22 he moved from forward to defenseman. In the fall, Pionk will be a freshman on the Minnesota Duluth blue line.

Last season Pionk played juniors in Iowa with the United States Hockey League’s Waterloo Black Hawks, where he posted 12 goals and 26 assists in 63 games. Waterloo is just 112 miles from Des Moines and the Wild’s top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild.

One of a record three Minnesota natives drafted by the Wild this week, Pionk said it’s an honor to be taken taken by the NHL franchise from his home state, and it makes the draft experience “even a little cooler.”

“It’s awesome,” Pionk said. “All my friends are excited, my family is excited. Hopefully if the day comes, when the day comes, I’ll be playing at Xcel Energy Center just like high school. Getting all those people down to watch me will be pretty cool.”

Pionk didn’t go to Nashville for the draft this week. Instead, he spent the day at his older brother Neal’s house on Island Lake. They hung out and watched the draft on television.

“Just watching and waiting for the time to come,” Aaron Pionk said. “We had some burgers in the afternoon. It was a perfect day for me. That’s all I needed.”

Neal Pionk, 27, went undrafted after playing for the Hawks in high school and USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers in juniors. After two seasons on the Bulldogs blue line from 2015 to 2017, he signed as a free agent with the New York Rangers. He was traded to the Jets in the summer of 2019 and signed a four-year extension in 2021.

Aaron Pionk, who turned 20 on Jan. 16, was in his final year of draft eligibility in 2023 after just making the Jan. 1 cutoff for this year’s draft. He is the fifth Hermantown Hawk to be selected in the NHL draft since defenseman Dylan Samberg went to the Jets in the second round in 2017.

“I haven’t seen him, but the guys tell me he is good,” Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin told reporters in Nashville when asked about Aaron Pionk. “He’s only been playing D for a year and a half, but he’s an elite athlete, high character. If he’s anything like his brother, which I hear he is, we’ll be very happy with him.”

Recent Hermantown Hawks taken in NHL Draft

2023 — Aaron Pionk, Minnesota Wild (5th Rd, No. 149 overall)

2022 — Zam Plante, Pittsburgh Penguins (5th, 150)

2020 — Blake Biondi, Montreal Canadiens (4th, 109)

2018 — Cole Koepke, Tampa Bay Lightning (6th, 183)

2017 — Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (2nd, 43)

All are past, present and future UMD Bulldogs.