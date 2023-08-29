Here's a snapshot look at the 14 new players for North Dakota

GRAND FORKS — It was a busy offseason for the University of North Dakota in putting together its roster for the 2023-24 season.

Between graduation, pro contract signings and players transferring, the Fighting Hawks will have 14 new players this fall including seven transfers and seven freshmen. Among the transfers are four defensemen, two forwards and a goalie. Among the freshmen are four defensemen, two forwards and a goalie.

There are four NHL Draft picks in the freshman class: forward Jayden Perron (third round, Carolina Hurricanes), forward Michael Emerson (sixth round, Carolina Hurricanes), defenseman Nate Benoit (sixth round, Minnesota Wild) and defenseman Abram Wiebe (seventh round, Vegas Golden Knights). Cameron Berg, a transfer from Nebraska Omaha, is a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders.

One of the biggest questions for UND will be how all the new players gel, particularly on the back end. The Fighting Hawks do not have a returning player on defense and the lone returning goalie, sophomore Kaleb Johnson, played in one regular season game last season.

Last season, the Fighting Hawks were 18-15-5 overall, finished sixth in the NCHC during the regular season, lost in the NCHC semifinals and failed to make the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time since 2019.

Here is a snapshot look at the new players for Brad Berry, who is beginning his ninth season as UND's head coach:

UND commit Nate Benoit plays for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island. Submitted photo

Nate Benoit, Forward, 6-foot, 183 pounds, Freshman, Bow, N.H.

Benoit was traded during his last season in the USHL, beginning his season with the Omaha Lancers and finishing with the Waterloo Black Hawks. Combined, he had six goals, 25 points and 81 penalty minutes in 58 regular season games. In two-plus seasons in the USHL, he had seven goals, 34 points, 130 penalty minutes and was a minus-16 in 120 regular season games. Benoit was selected by the Wild with the 182nd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Before juniors, he played two seasons for Mount St. Charles Academy (R.I.).

Minnesota Duluth forward Luke Loheit (16) and Omaha forward Cameron Berg (17) chase the puck at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Cameron Berg, F, 5-11, 200, Jr., West Fargo, N.D.

Berg is a transfer from Nebraska Omaha where he played the last two seasons. Last season, he tied for third on the Mavericks in goals (10), was sixth on the team in points (24), tied for second in power-play goals (4), was third on the team in ice time (18:54 per game) and won 52.8% of his 271 faceoffs. In two seasons with the Mavericks, he had 18 goals, 47 points, 52 penalty minutes, won 53.4% of his faceoffs and was a minus-1 in 74 games. Berg was taken with the 125th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Islanders.

Defenseman Logan Britt skates with the puck for Sacred Heart University during a January 2023 game. Greg Vasil / Sacred Heart athletics

Logan Britt, D, 6-2, 185, Gr., Crystal Lake, Ill.

North Dakota will be the third college team for Britt, who played two seasons at Quinnipiac before playing the last two seasons at Sacred Heart. Last season at Sacred Heart, he had two goals, 12 points, 24 penalty minutes, was a plus-1, won 57% of his puck battles and was second on the team in ice time (19:46 per game). He earned All-Atlantic Hockey Second Team honors in 2021-22. In four college seasons, he has eight goals, 40 points, 70 penalty minutes and is a plus-18 in 131 games.

Michael Emerson had 30 goals and racked up 64 points in 60 games last season for the Chicago Steel. The UND commit was taken in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. Contributed / Chicago Steel

Michael Emerson, F, 6-1, 190, Fr., Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Last season, Emerson tied for eighth in the USHL in goals (30), was 12th in points (64), third in power-play goals (13), tied for sixth in game-winning goals (5) and was a plus-18 in 60 regular season games for the Chicago Steel. It was a breakout season that was capped by Emerson being taken with the 190th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes. In 102 career USHL games, Emerson had 34 goals, 71 points, 36 penalty minutes and was a plus-5.

Hobie Hedquist, G, 6-2, 191, Fr., Heron Lake, Minn.

Hobie Hedquist Contributed

Hedquist tied for second in the British Columbia Hockey League in wins (26), tied for third in games (41), was seventh in goals-against average (2.74), eighth in save percentage (.914) and tied for fifth in shutouts (3) playing for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Hedquist played in 83 games, was 54-21, had a 2.63 GAA, .912 save percentage and eight shutouts. He will compete with Johnson and transfer Ludvig Persson for playing time.

Hunter Johannes, F, 6-3, 217, Gr., Eden Prairie, Minn.

Hunter Johannes Contributed

After three seasons at American International, Johannes transferred to Lindenwood and had a breakout season in 2022-23. Johannes tied for the team lead in goals (13), was second in points (29) and led the team in plus/minus (plus-12) and penalty minutes (87) in 28 games. Lindenwood was playing its first season as an NCAA Division I program, but played a lot of tough competition as an independent program, including North Dakota, Denver, Minnesota, Michigan and Arizona State.

In Johannes' three seasons at AIC, he played in 29 games and had four goals, nine points and was a plus-8.

Tanner Komzak, D, 6-4, 207, Fr., West Kelowna, British Columbia

Tanner Komzak Contributed

Komzak had a breakout season in 2022-23 playing for the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He was fourth among defensemen in the AJHL in goals (12), fifth in assists (40), fifth in points (52) and ninth in power-play assists (15) in 60 regular season games. In two seasons with the Wolverines, he had 14 goals, 60 points and 161 penalty minutes in 118 games.

Before playing for Whitecourt, Komzak played two seasons in the BCHL and had five goals, 12 points and 38 penalty minutes in 58 games playing for the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen.

Jake Livanavage, D, 5-10, 183, Phoenix

Jake Livanavage Contributed

Another of the top point-producing defensemen in the USHL last season. Among USHL defensemen, Livanavage was fifth in points-per-game (.75), seventh in assists (30), tied for 10th in points (36), eighth in plus/minus (plus-20) and tied for 12th in power-play assists (10) in 48 games for the Chicago Steel.

In three seasons in the USHL, Livanavage had 10 goals, 90 points, 150 penalty minutes and was a plus-39 in 158 games.

Michigan defenseman Keaton Pehrson (20) celebrates forward Dylan Duke’s (56) goal against the Minnesota Gophers in the second period of the Big Ten men’s hockey championship game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. John Autey / The Rink Live

Keaton Pehrson, D, 6-2, 206, 5th, Lakeville, Minn.

Pehrson joins the Fighting Hawks after four seasons at Michigan. Last season, he had 11 assists and was a plus-12 in 39 games for the Wolverines, who reached the Frozen Four for the second straight season. In four seasons at Michigan, he had one goal, 28 points, 44 penalty minutes and was a plus-34 in 127 games.

Jayden Perron of Winnipeg was third in the USHL in assists (48) tied for fifth in points (72) in 61 games last season for the Chicago Steel. Contributed / Chicago Steel

Jayden Perron, F, 5-9, 160, Fr., Winnipeg, Manitoba

Perron took a big leap in his second season in the USHL. He was third in the USHL in assists (48), tied for third in power-play assists (21), tied for third in game-winning goals (6), tied for fifth in points (72), was a plus-15 and had 18 penalty minutes in 61 games for the Chicago Steel.

Taken with the 94th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes, Perron is the highest draft pick among this season's newcomers. In two seasons with the Steel, he had 41 goals, 117 points, 28 penalty minutes and was a plus-28 in 121 regular season USHL games.

Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson (32) deflects a shot by St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13) in the first period Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / Special to The Rink Live

Ludvig Persson, G, 6-0, 181, Sr., Hindas, Sweden

Persson has the most college experience of the three goalies for the Fighting Hawks this fall. Persson was the starting goalie the last three seasons at the University of Miami. Last season, he was 8-19-4 with a 3.67 GAA, .891 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 games. The RedHawks gave up the sixth-most shots-per-game in NCAA Division I last season (34.3) and had the seventh-most penalty minutes (13.3 minutes-per-game), so he saw a lot of pucks.

Persson played in 82 of the team's 97 games (85%) of Miami's games over the last three seasons. He was an All-NCHC Second Team selection as a freshman and was 19-53-8 with a 3.55 GAA, .899 save percentage and five shutouts in 82 games in his Miami career.

Persson is the third goalie in three years to transfer to UND after a successful run as a starting goalie elsewhere. Zach Driscoll played 14 games for St. Cloud State in 2016-17 and then was the No. 1 goalie at Bemidji State from 2018-21 before transferring to UND for the 2021-22 season. Drew DeRidder played for Michigan State from 2018-22 before transferring to UND last season.

Garrett Pyke captained the Alaska Nanooks in 2022-23. Miles Jordan / Alaska athletics

Garrett Pyke, D, 6-0, 191, 5th, Toronto

Pyke led the University of Alaska in minutes played (23:06 per game), tied for the team lead in plus/minus (plus-14) and led the Nanooks defensmen in goals (4), assists (15) and points (19) in 34 games. He was the captain of the team that played an independent schedule, went 22-10-2 and finished 14th in the PairWise standings. Alaska did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. But in his three seasons with the Nanooks, Pyke had eight goals, 41 points, 94 penalty minutes, blocked 77 shots and was a plus-18 in 83 games.

Abram Wiebe played the last three-plus seasons for the Chilliwack Chiefs in the British Columbia Hockey League. Wiebe was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Darren Francis Photography

Abram Wiebe, D, 6-2, 200, Fr., Mission, British Columbia

Wiebe was the captain for the Chilliwack Chiefs last season when the team reached the Coastal Conference championship series. Wiebe was an All-BCHL First Team selection and was awarded the league's Campbell Blair Trophy as its top defenseman after leading BCHL defensemen in power-play goals (8), finishing second in assists (41), second in points (53), third in goals (12) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (16) in 54 regular season games. In 15 playoff games, he had 10 assists and 12 points.

In 2021-22, he was named to the All-BCHL Second Team after having 31 points in 54 regular season games. After that season, he was selected by Vegas with the 209th pick in the NHL Entry Draft.

Bennett Zmolek skates the puck up the ice during a 2021-22 game with Minnesota State-Mankato. Minnesota State athletics

Bennett Zmolek, D, 6-2, 193, So., Rochester, Minn.

Zmolek sat out a redshirt season in 2022-23 after playing in 28 games for Minnesota State University-Mankato in 2021-22 (7 points, 8 penalty minutes, plus-12) and was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team. He sat out last season recovering from hip surgery, which was completed Nov. 3.

He is from a hockey rich family. His father, Doug, played defense in the NHL from 1992-2000. His oldest brother, Riese, played defense for four seasons at Minnesota State (2017-21). He's now with the Iowa Wild, the top minor-league affiliate of the Minnesota Wild. The middle brother, Will, played defense for four seasons at Bemidji State (2019-23) and recently signed an NHL deal with the Philadelphia Flyers.

North Dakota opens its season with an exhibition game against Manitoba at 6:07 p.m. Oct. 7 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.