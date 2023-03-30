Here's a look at some of the possible freshmen for the SCSU men's hockey team next season

ST. CLOUD — There are a lot of moving parts when putting together a men's college hockey roster these days. But there are a few things that are already getting clearer in the few days since the end of the season for St. Cloud State.

First, the team's four draft picks from this season's roster are all planning on returning. That means goalie Dominic Basse (Chicago Blackhawks, sixth round), defenseman Jack Peart (Minnesota Wild, second round), wing Veeti Miettinen (Toronto Maple Leafs, sixth round) and forward Adam Ingram (Nashville Predators, third round) will be back.

All four players had good seasons for the Huskies.

Peart, a sophomore from Grand Rapids, Minn., was an All-NCHC Second Team pick after picking up 24 points and was a plus-14 in 39 games. He also helped Team USA win the bronze medal at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Miettinen, a junior from Espoo, Finland, led the Huskies in assists (24) and had career-best totals in goals (12), points (36), power-play goals (7) and plus/minus (plus-9) in 41 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingram, a freshman from West St. Paul, Manitoba, had eight goals and 23 points in 41 games.

Basse, a junior from Alexandria, Va., split time with senior Jaxon Castor and was 11-5-2 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 19 games this season.

The seniors on this season's roster are eligible to return due to the additional year of eligibility granted to athletes due to the pandemic year. There are still some moving parts there. Forward Kyler Kupka is planning on returning after having a career-best 25 points in 35 games. Forward Zach Okabe and defenseman Dylan Anhorn are weighing whether to sign or return for another season. Defenseman Ondrej Trejbal and center Jami Krannila are both expected to sign pro contracts.

Senior forward Chase Brand and junior defenseman Brady Ziemer have both entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Brand battled through three injuries this season and had 34 points in 117 career games with the Huskies. Ziemer played in 22 games this season and 52 games over three seasons for SCSU.

Throw in that defensemen Brendan Bushy and Spencer Meier , forwards Grant Cruikshank , Micah Miller and Aidan Spellacy and Castor have all finished their college eligibility and the roster is going to have a different look next season.

So who could be the new faces on the roster? With their success in the transfer portal the last two seasons, the Huskies will be looking at forwards and defensemen.

"If we find the right fit and the right players," Huskies coach Brett Larson said.

Kaleb Tiessen (7) of the Burlington Cougars follows the play during the third period at the Central Arena on Feb. 4, 2022, in Burlington, Ontario. Courtesy of Charles Harrison / OJHL Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Possible freshmen

Here are players who have committed to SCSU and are possibilities to be on the roster in the fall:

Jonah Aegerter, 19 years old, 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, Forward, Janesville, Wis.

Aegerter is in his third season of junior hockey and his first season playing in the USHL for the Madison Capitols after two seasons in the NAHL with the Janesville Jets. Aegerter is known for his skating ability and has 21 points in 51 games this season for the Capitols.

Austin Burnevik, 18, 6-3, 190, F, Ham Lake, Minn.

Burnevik is finishing up his second season playing for the United States National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Mich. Besides international competition, the team also plays games in the USHL. In all his games this season, Burnevik has 16 goals and 36 points in 63 games. He had 34 goals, 69 points and 14 penalty minutes in 46 high school games in two seasons with Totino-Grace before going to the USNTDP and is a big body who can shoot.

Thor Byfuglien, 19, 5-11, 165, D, Roseau, Minn.

Byfuglien is playing his first full season for the Chicago Steel in the USHL. He has eight points in 53 games. Last season, he started the season with the Steel and then went back to play for Roseau High School and had 45 points in 27 games. He's known as a player with a high hockey IQ and just needs to fill out. He has another season of junior eligibility remaining.

Warren Clark, 18, 6-5, 185, D, Riverside, Ontario

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark is playing his first season with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He has 40 points in 58 games (including playoffs) with the Pistons and is ranked No. 182 among North American skaters eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by NHL Central Scouting. Clark is a big body, has good feet, is a right-hand shooter with two seasons of junior eligibility left.

Tyson Gross, 20, 6-3, 181, F, Calgary, Alberta

Gross is in his second season of juniors in the USHL and has had a strong season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders. Gross has 29 assists and 36 points in 45 games. He's played mostly center in juniors, but has also played some wing. With Cruikshank, Krannila and Spellacy all departing centers, he will get a strong look there to begin with. Gross battled an injury in 2021-22, but is seen as a multidimensional center with good size.

Leo Gruba, 19, 6-2, 205, D, Lake Elmo, Minn.

Gruba is playing his first full season of junior hockey with the Fargo Force of the USHL. After finishing his senior season at Hill-Murray High School last season, he joined the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League and ended up playing in 10 regular season and 11 playoff games with the Norsemen. This season, Gruba has 20 points and is a plus-19 in 53 games for the Force. He's a big, creative and a good skater. He's the son of former SCSU forward Tony Gruba (1990-94).

Barrett Hall, 19, 6-1, 170, F, Apple Valley, Minn.

Last season, Hall finished a strong high school career at Gentry Academy and then followed with a strong finish playing for the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. Hall had 25 points in 28 games (playoffs included) with the Wilderness and ended up being a sixth-round draft pick of the Seattle Kraken. This season, he's had a strong rookie season in the USHL with 40 points in 48 games. He has another season of junior eligibility remaining.

Lubomir Kupco, 20, 5-11, 179, F, Kosice, Slovakia

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupco is in his second season of juniors playing for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL. He has 15 goals and 29 points in 43 games and has another season of junior eligibility remaining. Kupco skates well and has some grit to his game.

Martins Lavins, 19, 6-0, 176, F, Riga, Latvia

Lavins has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Huskies and played for Latvia at the IIHF World Junior Championships. He is in his second season with the Roughriders in the USHL and has 19 points in 41 games and is a strong two-way player. Lavins also has another season of junior eligibility remaining.

Verner Miettinen, 19, 5-11, 165, F, Espoo, Finland

Yes, Miettinen is the younger brother of Veeti. He's had a strong season in the USHL with the Fargo Force with 14 goals and 30 points in 43 games. He's more of a distributor than Veeti and is a center, who played for Finland in the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Isak Posch, 21, 6-3, 209, G, Umea, Sweden

After a bit of a rough season with a bad Sioux Falls team in the USHL in 2021-22 (9-23-3, 3.71 goals-against average, .872 save percentage), Posch has rebounded with the Minnesota Wilderness in the NAHL this season. He is fourth in the league in save percentage (.925), tied for sixth in wins (22), tied for seventh in GAA (2.17) and games (39) and tied for 11th in shutouts (3). He will join Basse and James Gray, who did not get into a game this season as a freshman, as goalies on the roster.

Jack Reimann, 20, 6-0, 192, F, Ham Lake, Minn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reimann is a right-handed shooting center who is known as a good two-way player and a good on the faceoff dot. Reimann is in his second season in the USHL and started it with the Sioux Falls Stampede, was traded to the Muskegon Lumberjacks and then to the Des Moines Buccaneers. With the Buccaneers, Reimann has 11 points and is a plus-5 in 24 games and this is his last season of junior eligibility. In his three stops this season, he has 15 points and is a plus-4 in 45 games. He is the son of former SCSU defenseman Dan Reimann (1992-96).

Gavyn Thoreson, 18, 5-8, 183, F, Andover, Minn.

Thoreson began the season playing for the USHL's Waterloo Blackhawks before deciding to return for his senior season at Andover High School. He has not disappointed in either place. At Andover, he led all Class AA players in the state in points (97 in 31 games), helped lead the Huskies to a third-place finish at the state tournament and was a top 10 finalist for Mr. Hockey Minnesota. Since the high school season ended, he's returned to Waterloo. In his two USHL stints, he has seven goals and 13 points in 14 games.

Kaleb Tiessen, 20, 6-5, 209, D, Windsor, Ontario

Tiessen is in his last season of junior eligibility and is having a strong season for the Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League. He has 20 points, 83 penalty minutes and is a plus-22 in 50 NAHL games after playing the 2021-22 season with the Burlington Cougars of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. At 6-5, he would be one of the biggest defensemen to play for the Huskies.