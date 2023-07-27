Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Heather Weems discusses adding Arizona State to the NCHC, the landscape of college sports

With nine teams in the conference beginning in 2024, the commissioner talks about changes to the schedule, the challenges of putting together a new conference tournament schedule and more

NCHC, Press Conference
Heather Weems spoke at a press conference where she was formally announced as the commissioner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jim Rosvold / NCHC
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 9:19 AM

Heather Weems recently finished up her first year as the commissioner of the NCHC after being the athletic director at St. Cloud State for the previous 10 years. The conference has had a couple of big changes in the last few months with the announcement of adding Arizona State as a ninth member and replacing Don Adam with Mike Schmitt as its director of officiating.

She talks about some of the new skills she has acquired in her new position, the changing landscape of college sports, being on the school board in St. Cloud and more on this episode of The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:30 The announcement of Arizona State joining the NCHC

2:30 What the final pieces of the puzzle were for the Sun Devils joining the conference, the importance of Mullett Arena being built

4:00 How the three-team pod schedule system has come about with 9 conference members

7:05 What the model for a nine-team conference playoff schedule will look like

8:05 The odd feeling of being at the Frozen Four without an NCHC team there

9:30 Replacing Don Adam with Mike Schmitt as the director of officiating for the NCHC, some changes that may come about

13:00 NIL, the transfer portal, adding an assistant coach for hockey and the changing landscape of college sports

18:00 What her first year as commissioner has been like, some of the new skills she has acquired

22:00 Any movement on the NCHC joining a multisport conference or will it stay the same?

25:55 What is more challenging, being on the District 742 school board or being NCHC commissioner?

28:00 Is the University of Iowa going to add hockey?

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
2019 NCHC MEDIA DAY
NCHC
What David Carle has taken away from working with George Gwozdecky, Jim Montgomery
Denver head coach worked with two men, who both won NCAA Division I titles with the Pioneers
1d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2022 Frozen Four Championship - Denver vs. Minnesota State
NCHC
David Carle's journey from shattered dream to one of the top coaches in the country
Carle's playing career ended when he was diagnosed with a heart ailment. He went from student coach to assistant to head coach at Denver. He is coaching Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Championships
1d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NCHC_pri_c
NCHC
67 freshmen and first-year transfers earn Academic All-NCHC recognition
To be named to the Academic All-NCHC team, players must have a 3.0 grade-point average or better for the school year.
5d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU-Miami-1-4-Jackson-celebrate
NCHC
Former SCSU forward Robby Jackson answers fan questions, discusses playing pro in Europe
Jackson answers everything from what he used to order at Val's to who was his most talented teammate and how playing in Slovakia differs from playing in North America
Jul 15
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
NCHC
Arizona State's Greg Powers discusses the benefits of joining the NCHC
Sun Devils head coach has helped the team transition from club team to NCAA Division I. Now, he will lead them into a conference in 2024-25. He talks about all the changes on The Rink Live podcast.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
NCHC
Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
31 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 16 days of free agency
Jul 12
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jared Brown.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan adds Jared Brown to its coaching staff
Brown was an assistant coach for the last two seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL
Jul 11
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Clark Kuster Norsemen.jpg
NCHC
Clark Kuster promoted to assistant coach for SCSU men's hockey team
A former Huskies defenseman, Kuster spent last season as the director of operations and video coordinator
Jul 11
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SchuldtNCHCFF
NCHC
Jimmy Schuldt discusses a great AHL season, missing some key weddings, old NCHC foes
Former SCSU All-American defenseman Jimmy Schuldt joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast discusses making the Calder Cup Finals, playing for Coachella Valley, re-signing with Seattle and more
Jul 8
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: NHL Draft
NCHC
Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli says he nearly came to UND at age 16
On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Fantilli said the offer came after Jasper Weatherby signed with San Jose on the first day of school.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

Anthony Cardilli 1.jpg
NCHC
Big, fast 17-year-old forward from Chicago area commits to St. Cloud State
Jul 6
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UMD_1564.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Aidan Spellacy receives NCHC postgraduate scholarship
Jul 5
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_PV12813.JPG
NCHC
Arizona State headed to NCHC in 2024-25
Jul 5
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
