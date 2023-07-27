Heather Weems discusses adding Arizona State to the NCHC, the landscape of college sports

Heather Weems recently finished up her first year as the commissioner of the NCHC after being the athletic director at St. Cloud State for the previous 10 years. The conference has had a couple of big changes in the last few months with the announcement of adding Arizona State as a ninth member and replacing Don Adam with Mike Schmitt as its director of officiating.

She talks about some of the new skills she has acquired in her new position, the changing landscape of college sports, being on the school board in St. Cloud and more on this episode of The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:30 The announcement of Arizona State joining the NCHC

2:30 What the final pieces of the puzzle were for the Sun Devils joining the conference, the importance of Mullett Arena being built

4:00 How the three-team pod schedule system has come about with 9 conference members

7:05 What the model for a nine-team conference playoff schedule will look like

8:05 The odd feeling of being at the Frozen Four without an NCHC team there

9:30 Replacing Don Adam with Mike Schmitt as the director of officiating for the NCHC, some changes that may come about

13:00 NIL, the transfer portal, adding an assistant coach for hockey and the changing landscape of college sports

18:00 What her first year as commissioner has been like, some of the new skills she has acquired

22:00 Any movement on the NCHC joining a multisport conference or will it stay the same?

25:55 What is more challenging, being on the District 742 school board or being NCHC commissioner?

28:00 Is the University of Iowa going to add hockey?