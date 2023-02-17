Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Hatten: Breaking down the SCSU, Omaha, Western Michigan scramble for second place in the NCHC

The Broncos and Mavericks go into the home stretch surging, while the Huskies are looking to get their mojo back.

SCSU vs Western Michigan_0194.jpg
St. Cloud State goalie Jaxon Castor (40) dives in a race for the puck against Western Michigan in the first period Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 17, 2023 11:33 AM

Going into the last six games of the NCHC regular season, a few things have become apparent.

Denver, the preseason favorite and defending NCAA Division I champion, is going to win the Penrose Cup unless the Pioneers have a biblical meltdown. The Pioneers (14-4 NCHC, 23-7 overall) have a eight-point lead and their remaining games are against Minnesota Duluth (7-11, 12-15-1), Western Michigan (11-6-1, 19-10-1) and Colorado College (6-10-2, 10-16-2).

The Pioneers have two overtime wins over UMD and two wins over Colorado College this season and they play the Bulldogs at home, the series against the Tigers is a home-and-home and they play at Western Michigan.

The battle to the wire is going to come for second place. Going into this weekend, St. Cloud State (10-6-2, 18-8-2), Western Michigan and Nebraska Omaha (10-6-2, 15-10-3) are tied with 33 points apiece.

The good news for all three of those teams is that they have a 10-point lead over fifth-place UMD and Colorado College, so the Huskies, Broncos and Mavericks are pretty secure locks to have home ice for the first round of the conference playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies play two of their final three series on the road, where they are 7-6. SCSU plays this weekend at North Dakota (6-10-2, 12-13-4), then on Feb. 24-25 at UNO and finish up on March 3-4 with UMD at home. SCSU has swept the Fighting Hawks and gotten swept by the Bulldogs this season. But SCSU is 1-4-1 in its last six games in Grand Forks and the Huskies were 1-3 at home last season against the Bulldogs.

The Broncos play host to Colorado College this weekend, play Feb. 24-25 against Denver at home and then finish March 3-4 at Miami (2-13-3, 7-17-4). Western Michigan is 6-4-1 at home this season and has swept Colorado College and Miami earlier this season.

The Mavericks play this weekend at Miami, play Feb. 24-25 at home against SCSU and then finish March 3-4 at North Dakota. UNO has a loss and a tie against North Dakota and a sweep over Miami. The Mavericks are 6-5-1 on the road this season.

Well, of the three, which team is the hottest going into the stretch run? UNO is 7-1-1 in its last nine games, WMU is 9-1 in its last 10 games and SCSU is 0-2-2 in its last four games.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Denver_0028.jpg
NCHC
Mason Salquist's perseverance, hard work have paid off in key minutes with SCSU
Former Grand Forks Red River High School forward did not have an easy road to Division I. In juniors, he played on the 4th line in the NAHL, got cut three times by the Fargo Force, suffered injuries.
February 16, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-13-391243.jpg
NCHC
Timing of bye week may be just the break SCSU needed
R.J. Enga, who works with the forwards, discusses the Huskies, helps preview this weekend's series at North Dakota and talks about some key areas of practice on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
February 16, 2023 02:46 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked
Minnesota can wrap up Big Ten title this weekend, the battle for second in the NCHC heats up, Bulldogs pick up five points in weekend series against Huskies in women's hockey.
February 13, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Former teammates Soderberg and Chobak draw in regulation, but Bulldogs' goalie gets edge in shootout
Fifth year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg nearly tied UMD's career shutout record, but the Huskies tied the game late to force overtime and a 1-1 tie.
February 10, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
120920.S.GFH.UNDpux c09.JPG
NCHC
NCHC announces its All-Decade Second Team from fan vote
St. Cloud State, North Dakota, Omaha and Minnesota Duluth are represented by former players after a two-week fan vote.
February 10, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
womens hockey game
WCHA
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Bulldogs up a spot while St. Cloud State joins the hunt
Quinnipiac, UMD and Penn State moved up one spot each this week while Wisconsin and Clarkson dropped. Vermont and SCSU become bubble teams.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Miami_0553.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila discusses his 100th career point, his friendship with Okabe, shares Mike Gibbons stories
Senior Jami Krannila from Finland discusses his career, what it was like reaching a milestone last weekend and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
February 08, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Nebraska Omaha has the most to play for. The Mavericks are sitting at No. 17 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16 teams for the national tournament. Atlantic Hockey does not have a team in the top 16 in the PairWise, so its conference tournament champion — as of this moment — would be its lone participant in the national tournament.

So that brings the NCAA tournament bar — barring conference tournament upsets — to 15 in the PairWise. A lot can happen with the PairWise, but using the NCAA Hockey Tournament Participation Probabilities table , the Mavericks currently have a 36% chance of making the tournament without winning the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

The Huskies are at No. 7 in the PairWise and the Broncos are at No. 8, which makes them almost locks for the national tournament.

It's going to be an intriguing race down the stretch, even with Denver already in the driver's seat. UMD and Colorado College are tied fifth, two points ahead of North Dakota in the standings. All of this suggests that the playoffs are starting this weekend and there could be a lot of scoreboard watching on that last weekend of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
2414313+032516.S.GFH_.UNDHOCKEY 14 copy.jpg
NCHC
Former UND captain Gage Ausmus diagnosed with cancer, shares message for others
Ausmus had one surgery in January and has another scheduled for March. He says, 'If you feel something, just go in. You don't want it to get worse.'
February 16, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Paul Jerrard.jpg
NCHC
Omaha Mavericks assistant coach Paul Jerrard dies at 57
One of college hockey's most respected coaches dead after lengthy battle with cancer
February 16, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
NCHC
Where UND hockey stands with three weeks to go in the regular season
The Fighting Hawks host St. Cloud State this weekend, travel to Colorado College next weekend, then conclude with a home series against Omaha.
February 13, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2022 Division I FCS Football Championship
NCHC
Defensive miscues cost UND in series-opening loss to Denver
The Pioneers used two goals from Carter Mazur to beat the Fighting Hawks 5-3 in Magness Arena.
February 11, 2023 12:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman