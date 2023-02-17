Hatten: Breaking down the SCSU, Omaha, Western Michigan scramble for second place in the NCHC

Going into the last six games of the NCHC regular season, a few things have become apparent.

Denver, the preseason favorite and defending NCAA Division I champion, is going to win the Penrose Cup unless the Pioneers have a biblical meltdown. The Pioneers (14-4 NCHC, 23-7 overall) have a eight-point lead and their remaining games are against Minnesota Duluth (7-11, 12-15-1), Western Michigan (11-6-1, 19-10-1) and Colorado College (6-10-2, 10-16-2).

The Pioneers have two overtime wins over UMD and two wins over Colorado College this season and they play the Bulldogs at home, the series against the Tigers is a home-and-home and they play at Western Michigan.

The gang's getting back together with all 8️⃣ #NCHChockey teams in action this weekend!



Preview the full slate in today's Morning Skate 🏒⛸️ pic.twitter.com/xynh7qrFab — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) February 17, 2023

The battle to the wire is going to come for second place. Going into this weekend, St. Cloud State (10-6-2, 18-8-2), Western Michigan and Nebraska Omaha (10-6-2, 15-10-3) are tied with 33 points apiece.

The good news for all three of those teams is that they have a 10-point lead over fifth-place UMD and Colorado College, so the Huskies, Broncos and Mavericks are pretty secure locks to have home ice for the first round of the conference playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies play two of their final three series on the road, where they are 7-6. SCSU plays this weekend at North Dakota (6-10-2, 12-13-4), then on Feb. 24-25 at UNO and finish up on March 3-4 with UMD at home. SCSU has swept the Fighting Hawks and gotten swept by the Bulldogs this season. But SCSU is 1-4-1 in its last six games in Grand Forks and the Huskies were 1-3 at home last season against the Bulldogs.

The Broncos play host to Colorado College this weekend, play Feb. 24-25 against Denver at home and then finish March 3-4 at Miami (2-13-3, 7-17-4). Western Michigan is 6-4-1 at home this season and has swept Colorado College and Miami earlier this season.

The Mavericks play this weekend at Miami, play Feb. 24-25 at home against SCSU and then finish March 3-4 at North Dakota. UNO has a loss and a tie against North Dakota and a sweep over Miami. The Mavericks are 6-5-1 on the road this season.

Well, of the three, which team is the hottest going into the stretch run? UNO is 7-1-1 in its last nine games, WMU is 9-1 in its last 10 games and SCSU is 0-2-2 in its last four games.

Nebraska Omaha has the most to play for. The Mavericks are sitting at No. 17 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee to select the 16 teams for the national tournament. Atlantic Hockey does not have a team in the top 16 in the PairWise, so its conference tournament champion — as of this moment — would be its lone participant in the national tournament.

So that brings the NCAA tournament bar — barring conference tournament upsets — to 15 in the PairWise. A lot can happen with the PairWise, but using the NCAA Hockey Tournament Participation Probabilities table , the Mavericks currently have a 36% chance of making the tournament without winning the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

The Huskies are at No. 7 in the PairWise and the Broncos are at No. 8, which makes them almost locks for the national tournament.

It's going to be an intriguing race down the stretch, even with Denver already in the driver's seat. UMD and Colorado College are tied fifth, two points ahead of North Dakota in the standings. All of this suggests that the playoffs are starting this weekend and there could be a lot of scoreboard watching on that last weekend of the regular season.