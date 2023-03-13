Goals by two freshmen 14 seconds apart help SCSU eliminate UMD, advance to NCHC Frozen Faceoff

ST. CLOUD — Two freshman ended up turning the game around.

Cooper Wylie and Adam Ingram scored goals 14 seconds apart in the second period to help the St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 3-1 win over Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Game 3 win in the best-of-three series sends the Huskies (22-12-3) to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. Fourth-seeded St. Cloud State will play sixth-seeded North Dakota (18-14-6) in the semifinals on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Fighting Hawks advanced Sunday with a 5-2 win over Nebraska Omaha at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The other semifinals will have top-seeded Denver (30-8) play against seventh-seeded Colorado College (12-21-3). The winner of Friday's games will play for the championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Fifth-seeded UMD (16-20-1) had its season end with the loss, but took a 1-0 lead at :38 of the second period. Bulldogs defenseman Wyatt Kaiser stole the puck in the neutral zone, passed it to Dominic James and James found Luke Loheit coming down the middle and he scored on a wrist shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The momentum of the game changed about six minutes later.

Wylie, a freshman defenseman from Stillwater, Minn., carried the puck up the boards on the left side and took a shot from near the UMD goal line. That shot was stopped by Zach Stejkstal, but Wylie got the rebound, came around the back of the net and stuffed it in at 6:10 to tie the game 1-1.

Then off a faceoff, Ingram, a Nashville Predators draft pick, got the puck from Mason Salquist and buried a wrist shot at 6:24 and it was 2-1.

The Huskies gave themselves some breathing room when graduate student center Grant Cruikshank banged in a rebound at 12:03 of the second period to make it 3-1.

St. Cloud State also got 26 saves from senior Jaxon Castor in the win. Castor had not played in the first two games of the series with junior Dominic Basse starting both of them.

This is the first season that Minnesota Duluth will not make the NCAA tournament since 2014.

Lineup changes for SCSU

Freshman Ethan AuCoin replaced freshman Ryan Rosborough as the left wing on a line with graduate student Aidan Spellacy and freshman right wing Jack Rogers. AuCoin had been a healthy scratch the first two games of the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore defenseman Josh Luedtke, who has been playing on the top defensive pairing, was scratched due to an upper body injury. So graduate student Brenden Bushy was on the top pairing with senior Ondrej Trejbal. That also brought junior defenseman Brady Ziemer into the lineup for the Huskies. Ziemer had been a healthy scratch the first two games.

Freshman Grant Ahcan was in the lineup on the right wing with sophomore center Mason Salquist and freshman left wing Adam Ingram. Ahcan replaced senior Chase Brand on that line after being a healthy scratch the first two games.

This story will be updated.

SCSU 3, UMD 1

UMD 0-1-0—1

SCSU 0-3-0—3

First period scoring — None. Penalties — None.

Second period scoring — 1. UMD, Luke Loheit 8 (Dominic James 18, Wyatt Kaiser 18) :38; 2. SCSU, Cooper Wylie 2 (Veeti Miettinen 21, Mason Salquist 3) 6:10; 3. SCSU, Adam Ingram 7 (Salquist 4) 6:24; 4. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank 21 (Grant Ahcan 2, Kyler Kupka 15) 12:03. Penalties — SCSU, Jami Krannila (tripping) 8:24; UMD, Ben Steeves (tripping) 9:28.

Third period scoring — None. Penalties — None.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 4-18-7—29 (3 GA). SCSU, Jaxon Castor 7-10-9—26 (1 GA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Penalties-minutes — UMD 1-2; SCSU 1-2.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 0-1 (0 shots); SCSU 0-1 (1 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 41-19.

Referees — Joe Sullivan and Timm Walsh.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. Ingram (SCSU), 2. Salquist (SCSU), 3. Castor (SCSU).