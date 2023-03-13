Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Goals by two freshmen 14 seconds apart help SCSU eliminate UMD, advance to NCHC Frozen Faceoff

Defenseman Cooper Wylie and wing Adam Ingram scored goals to turn a deficit into a lead. Jaxon Castor made 26 saves for SCSU, which plays North Dakota in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals Friday.

college men play ice hockey
St. Cloud State players celebrate a goal scored by St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram (34) against Minnesota Duluth during the NCHC quarterfinals at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
March 12, 2023 08:45 PM

ST. CLOUD — Two freshman ended up turning the game around.

Cooper Wylie and Adam Ingram scored goals 14 seconds apart in the second period to help the St. Cloud State men's hockey team to a 3-1 win over Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The Game 3 win in the best-of-three series sends the Huskies (22-12-3) to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. Fourth-seeded St. Cloud State will play sixth-seeded North Dakota (18-14-6) in the semifinals on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Fighting Hawks advanced Sunday with a 5-2 win over Nebraska Omaha at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The other semifinals will have top-seeded Denver (30-8) play against seventh-seeded Colorado College (12-21-3). The winner of Friday's games will play for the championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Fifth-seeded UMD (16-20-1) had its season end with the loss, but took a 1-0 lead at :38 of the second period. Bulldogs defenseman Wyatt Kaiser stole the puck in the neutral zone, passed it to Dominic James and James found Luke Loheit coming down the middle and he scored on a wrist shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The momentum of the game changed about six minutes later.

Wylie, a freshman defenseman from Stillwater, Minn., carried the puck up the boards on the left side and took a shot from near the UMD goal line. That shot was stopped by Zach Stejkstal, but Wylie got the rebound, came around the back of the net and stuffed it in at 6:10 to tie the game 1-1.

Then off a faceoff, Ingram, a Nashville Predators draft pick, got the puck from Mason Salquist and buried a wrist shot at 6:24 and it was 2-1.

The Huskies gave themselves some breathing room when graduate student center Grant Cruikshank banged in a rebound at 12:03 of the second period to make it 3-1.

St. Cloud State also got 26 saves from senior Jaxon Castor in the win. Castor had not played in the first two games of the series with junior Dominic Basse starting both of them.

This is the first season that Minnesota Duluth will not make the NCAA tournament since 2014.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
With three in 3:33, UMD forces a decisive Game 3 of its series at SCSU
Bulldogs beat the Huskies 5-1 to keep Minnesota Duluth's season alive
March 11, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Micah Miller's first multi-goal game of his career helps lead SCSU to a win over UMD
Dominic Basse had 24 saves to help the Huskies to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their NCHC series.
March 10, 2023 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs down to their last life after dropping NCHC quarterfinal opener 3-1 at St. Cloud State
The Huskies used a 4-on-4 goal following a UMD major penalty to take Game 1 on Friday. UMD needs a win Saturday in Game 2 to keep its season alive.
March 10, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0756.jpg
NCHC
Several NCHC player awards are coming and here's who could win them
WMU's Jason Polin up for 4 NCHC individual awards; SCSU's Jami Krannila, Denver's Magnus Chrona up for 2 each. The winners of the awards will be named on March 16 in St. Paul
March 09, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka
NCHC
SCSU's Kyler Kupka discusses a cool outdoor ice setup his dad built, packing a toaster for the warming house
Senior joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to talk about his career, having an appendectomy earlier this season, assisting on the game-winning goal on senior night and more.
March 09, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0529.jpg
NCHC
3 Denver players, 1 each from SCSU, Western Michigan and North Dakota named to All-NCHC First Team
2 Fighting Hawks, 1 each from Pioneers, Bulldogs, Huskies, Tigers named to All-NCHC Second Team
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010719-37-530386.jpg
NCHC
SCSU forward Zach Okabe's rugby background has helped him succeed in hockey
Senior says that the footwork he used playing rugby growing up has helped him on the ice. Former Grande Prairie Storm standout is having the best season of his college career.
March 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Lineup changes for SCSU

Freshman Ethan AuCoin replaced freshman Ryan Rosborough as the left wing on a line with graduate student Aidan Spellacy and freshman right wing Jack Rogers. AuCoin had been a healthy scratch the first two games of the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore defenseman Josh Luedtke, who has been playing on the top defensive pairing, was scratched due to an upper body injury. So graduate student Brenden Bushy was on the top pairing with senior Ondrej Trejbal. That also brought junior defenseman Brady Ziemer into the lineup for the Huskies. Ziemer had been a healthy scratch the first two games.

Freshman Grant Ahcan was in the lineup on the right wing with sophomore center Mason Salquist and freshman left wing Adam Ingram. Ahcan replaced senior Chase Brand on that line after being a healthy scratch the first two games.

This story will be updated.

SCSU 3, UMD 1

UMD 0-1-0—1
SCSU 0-3-0—3

First period scoring — None. Penalties — None.

Second period scoring — 1. UMD, Luke Loheit 8 (Dominic James 18, Wyatt Kaiser 18) :38; 2. SCSU, Cooper Wylie 2 (Veeti Miettinen 21, Mason Salquist 3) 6:10; 3. SCSU, Adam Ingram 7 (Salquist 4) 6:24; 4. SCSU, Grant Cruikshank 21 (Grant Ahcan 2, Kyler Kupka 15) 12:03. Penalties — SCSU, Jami Krannila (tripping) 8:24; UMD, Ben Steeves (tripping) 9:28.

Third period scoring — None. Penalties — None.

Goalie saves — UMD, Zach Stejkstal 4-18-7—29 (3 GA). SCSU, Jaxon Castor 7-10-9—26 (1 GA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Penalties-minutes — UMD 1-2; SCSU 1-2.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — UMD 0-1 (0 shots); SCSU 0-1 (1 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 41-19.

Referees — Joe Sullivan and Timm Walsh.

Linesemen — Elliott Bucholz and Dana Penkivech.

Three stars of the game — 1. Ingram (SCSU), 2. Salquist (SCSU), 3. Castor (SCSU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
031122.HKY.8228.jpg
NCHC
Drew DeRidder stands tall as Fighting Hawks force decisive Game 3
UND used goals from Jackson Blake, Tyler Kleven and Dylan James to beat Omaha 3-1 in Baxter Arena.
March 11, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
031022.HKY.6021.jpg
NCHC
UND's hockey season on the brink after Game 1 loss at Omaha
Goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 40 of 41 shots to give the Mavericks their first playoff win under sixth-year coach Mike Gabinet.
March 10, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men playing hockey
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke
Derek Daschke verbally committed and decommited from two different NCHC teams before landing at Miami. Then he transferred to UMD after four seasons as a RedHawk. What did he learn from all of it?
March 09, 2023 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
NCHC playoffs: Two rematches from last weekend of regular season are among four conference series
UMD will face SCSU and UND will face UNO in best-of-three opening round series. In the other two series, Miami is at regular season champion Denver and Colorado College is at Western Michigan
March 07, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT