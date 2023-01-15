Four goals by Tristan Broz as Denver Pioneers beat Miami

Tristan Broz was in deadly shape when the Denver Pioneers beat Miami by 7-0. Tristan Broz scored an incredible four goals and was instrumental to Denver's three team points.

Sean Behrens , Casey Dornbach and Rieger Lorenz scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Tristan Broz scored the first goal assisted by Shai Buium and Aidan Thompson .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 two minutes into the period when Rieger Lorenz scored, assisted by Brett Edwards and Connor Caponi .

The Pioneers made it 3-0 with a goal from Sean Behrens.

Casey Dornbach then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 4-0. Jack Devine and Shai Buium assisted.

Tristan Broz increased the lead to 5-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sean Behrens and Aidan Thompson.

Tristan Broz increased the lead to 6-0 six minutes later, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Rieger Lorenz.

In the end the 7-0 came from Tristan Broz who increased the Pioneers' lead, assisted by Aidan Thompson and Brett Edwards, late in the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Pioneers hosting the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the Redhawks playing the Mavericks at 7:07 p.m. CST.