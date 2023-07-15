Former SCSU forward Robby Jackson answers fan questions, discusses playing pro in Europe

Robby Jackson is coming off his best pro season. Playing for HC Nove Zamky in the Slovakian league, he was second in the league in goals (30), third in points (51) and 12th in plus/minus (plus-16) in 49 regular season games. He recently signed to play the coming season for HC La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland.

Jackson talks about his two seasons in Slovakia and why he decided to head to Switzerland for next season.

Then Jackson answers a number of questions from St. Cloud State fans that were submitted to The Rink Live's Mick Hatten after he let people know that Jackson was going to be a guest on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast. Jackson answers everything from what his go-to meal at Val's is to who the most talented teammate was that he had at SCSU. A fun conversation with Jackson, who played for the Huskies from 2015-19.

TIME STAMPS

:45 His schedule since the pro season ended in Slovakia, heading to Switzerland at the end of the month

2:15 Keys to having a successful second season in Slovakia

3:05 The decision to play next season in Switzerland, the differences between the top and minor league teams there

5:50 The three languages that are spoken in Switzerland, using his French

7:00 How long camp is, when his first exhibition game is, does his new coach speak English?

9:00 Question from @MgsSmu: "I loved his old video-segment he did when playing with SCSU, does he plan on working in sports media after his playing career?"

10:45 Question from @BB_URSentinel: " He played in Utica during the shortened 2021 season. What was it like playing with minimal fans?"

13:00 Question from @GOHUSKIESWOOOOO: "Ask Robby what putter he has thats so good?"

15:00 Question from @theradicalhusky: "when he is going to come wear the light up helmet in the dog pound?"

15:50 Question from @GOHUSKIESWOOOOO: "What was the difference between having Garrett Raboin vs. Nick Oliver as an assistant coach at SCSU?"

17:25 Question from @FIGHT_THE_PANTS: "Go to Vals meal?"

19:15 Question from @MoarClappers: "Most skilled SCSU teammate?"

20:20 Question from @MoarClappers: "Did it take you a bit to fit in or did you jive with everyone right away?"

21:30 Question from @MoarClappers: "Favorite opponent to chirp?"

23:30 Question from @MoarClappers: "What was the initial mood w/ the team when Bob said he was leaving? Was there a learning curve adjusting to Larson?"

27:30 Question from @MoarClappers: "How is overseas game different?"

How he came up with his go to celey? pic.twitter.com/Af04cMgAZo — Brandon Thayer (@Thayer24) July 14, 2023

30:30 Question from @tinnerheath: "Who’s the coolest guy you ever rode up in an elevator with in Omaha after winning the Penrose Cup?"

31:30 His parents are in town for Patrick Newell's wedding, then he will attend Jimmy Schuldt's wedding