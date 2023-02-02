ADVERTISEMENT

Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan will play in AHL All-Star Classic

Ahcan is in his third pro season playing in the Boston Bruins organization after playing for the Huskies from 2016-20

AlbertaAhcan2
St. Cloud State senior defenseman Jack Ahcan (12) carries the puck against the University of Alberta on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Ahcan, the Huskies' career leader in assists by a defenseman, has signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins. (Courtesy of Tom Nelson/St. Cloud State University Athletics)
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
February 02, 2023 03:11 PM
Former St. Cloud State captain Jack Ahcan has been added to the American Hockey League Atlantic Division All-Stars roster for the All-Star Classic. The all-star weekend is Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.

Ahcan, 25, has 19 assists, 21 points, 22 penalty minutes and is a minus-2 in 40 games this season for the Providence Bruins, the top minor league team of the Boston Bruins. This will be Ahcan's first All-Star appearance.

Ahcan, who is from Savage, Minn., and played high school hockey for Burnsville, played for the Huskies from 2016-20. He is one of three defensemen in the NCAA Division I era to have more than 100 career points. Ahcan set the school record for career assists by a defenseman (82) and had 103 career points for SCSU.

Ahcan has played in nine games with the Bruins and scored his first NHL goal on March 11, 2022, against the Boston Bruins.

Former Huskies performing well overseas

A number of former SCSU players are having strong seasons playing pro hockey overseas.

SCSU-Miami-1-4-Jackson-celebrate
St. Cloud State senior forward Robby Jackson celebrates his power-play goal in the first period on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies beat Miami 5-2 in Game 1 of the NCHC playoffs.
Maddie MacFarlane/St. Cloud State University

Robby Jackson, who played forward for the Huskies from 2015-19, is tied for the Slovakian league lead in goals (24) and is second in the league in points (44) in 39 games. Jackson, 25, is in his second season playing for HC Nove Zamky.

1602969+032115.s.gfh_.UNDhockey5.jpg
St. Cloud's David Morley shoots on Friday, March 20, 2015, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.
Logan Werlinger/Grand Forks Herald

David Morley, who played forward for SCSU from 2011-16, is fifth in the Norwegian league in assists (29) and tied for ninth in points (40) in 31 games. Morley, 32, is in his second season with Frisk Asker and seventh season playing in Norway. Last season, he led the league in assists (47), was 13th in goals (18) and was second in points (65) in 44 games.

2158355+112215.s.gfh_.undmhockey6.jpg
St. Cloud State's Daniel Tedesco goes airborne to score a goal during the second period of Saturday's game against North Dakota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Dave Schwarz / St. Cloud Times

Daniel Tedesco, who played forward for the Huskies from 2013-17, is second in the Elite Ice Hockey League in Great Britain in points (55), fourth in assists (34) and ninth in plus/minus (plus-23) in 36 games. Tedesco is playing in his first season for the Guildford Flames. He played the last two season for Fassa in the Alps Hockey League in central Europe. Last season, he led the AlpsHL in points (68), was fourth in goals (24) and second in assists (44) in 39 games.

University of North Dakota forward Cole Smith (26) and St. Cloud State defensemen Niklas Nevalainen (7) chase the puck in the first period of Saturday’s NCHC quarterfinals game two between the Fighting Hawks and Huskies, March 11, 2017 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad / Forum News Service
University of North Dakota forward Cole Smith (26) and St. Cloud State defensemen Niklas Nevalainen (7) chase the puck in the first period of Saturday’s NCHC quarterfinals game two between the Fighting Hawks and Huskies, March 11, 2017 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad / Forum News Service

Niklas Nevalainen, who played defense for SCSU from 2013-17, is fifth in the EIHL in plus/minus (plus-30). Nevalainen has 15 assists in 36 games playing for the Sheffield Steelers. Nevalainen was a teammate of Morley's last season with Frisk Asker. Before that, he played four seasons in the Finnish league.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Colorado_690.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila named NCHC Player of the Month
Senior from Finland is up for National Player of the Month
February 02, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0131.jpg
NCHC
Ethan AuCoin's adjusting to college hockey with SCSU after successful season with Lloydminster in the AJHL
Freshman forward from Calgary picked up his first college goal last weekend against Minnesota Duluth.
February 01, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Huskies have first 'sour taste' Monday of the season
Huskies will be looking to rebound this weekend with a home NCHC series against Miami
January 31, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: No. 1 SCSU swept, Hockey Day Minnesota recap, should college teams play outdoors more often?
The Rink Live reporters discuss Bulldogs sweeping top-ranked Huskies, Minnesota running away with Big Ten, North Dakota sweeps Miami, recap of WCHA action
January 30, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Early power play goals, timely penalty kills late lead UMD to sweep of top-ranked St. Cloud State
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead via special teams goals to win their third-straight game and sweep their first NCHC series of the season.
January 28, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
NCHC
Ben Steeves ignites dormant Bulldogs power play in 5-3 win over No. 1 St. Cloud State
The freshman winger recorded his second hat trick of the season and UMD scored four power play goals, including three on a Huskies major penalty.
January 28, 2023 12:18 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
AllieCornelius.jpg
WCHA
As Huskies, Beavers prepare for Hockey Day showdown, Allie Cornelius has fond memories of playing in event
Fifth-year senior played for the St. Cloud Icebreakers when the event was held in 2018 next to Lake George
January 27, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
