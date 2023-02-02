Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan will play in AHL All-Star Classic

Former St. Cloud State captain Jack Ahcan has been added to the American Hockey League Atlantic Division All-Stars roster for the All-Star Classic. The all-star weekend is Feb. 5-6 in Laval, Quebec.

Ahcan, 25, has 19 assists, 21 points, 22 penalty minutes and is a minus-2 in 40 games this season for the Providence Bruins, the top minor league team of the Boston Bruins. This will be Ahcan's first All-Star appearance.

Ahcan, who is from Savage, Minn., and played high school hockey for Burnsville, played for the Huskies from 2016-20. He is one of three defensemen in the NCAA Division I era to have more than 100 career points. Ahcan set the school record for career assists by a defenseman (82) and had 103 career points for SCSU.

Ahcan has played in nine games with the Bruins and scored his first NHL goal on March 11, 2022, against the Boston Bruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Huskies performing well overseas

A number of former SCSU players are having strong seasons playing pro hockey overseas.

St. Cloud State senior forward Robby Jackson celebrates his power-play goal in the first period on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies beat Miami 5-2 in Game 1 of the NCHC playoffs. Maddie MacFarlane/St. Cloud State University

Robby Jackson, who played forward for the Huskies from 2015-19, is tied for the Slovakian league lead in goals (24) and is second in the league in points (44) in 39 games. Jackson, 25, is in his second season playing for HC Nove Zamky.

St. Cloud's David Morley shoots on Friday, March 20, 2015, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Logan Werlinger/Grand Forks Herald

David Morley, who played forward for SCSU from 2011-16, is fifth in the Norwegian league in assists (29) and tied for ninth in points (40) in 31 games. Morley, 32, is in his second season with Frisk Asker and seventh season playing in Norway. Last season, he led the league in assists (47), was 13th in goals (18) and was second in points (65) in 44 games.

St. Cloud State's Daniel Tedesco goes airborne to score a goal during the second period of Saturday's game against North Dakota at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Dave Schwarz / St. Cloud Times

Daniel Tedesco, who played forward for the Huskies from 2013-17, is second in the Elite Ice Hockey League in Great Britain in points (55), fourth in assists (34) and ninth in plus/minus (plus-23) in 36 games. Tedesco is playing in his first season for the Guildford Flames. He played the last two season for Fassa in the Alps Hockey League in central Europe. Last season, he led the AlpsHL in points (68), was fourth in goals (24) and second in assists (44) in 39 games.

University of North Dakota forward Cole Smith (26) and St. Cloud State defensemen Niklas Nevalainen (7) chase the puck in the first period of Saturday’s NCHC quarterfinals game two between the Fighting Hawks and Huskies, March 11, 2017 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. Jesse Trelstad / Forum News Service

Niklas Nevalainen, who played defense for SCSU from 2013-17, is fifth in the EIHL in plus/minus (plus-30). Nevalainen has 15 assists in 36 games playing for the Sheffield Steelers. Nevalainen was a teammate of Morley's last season with Frisk Asker. Before that, he played four seasons in the Finnish league.