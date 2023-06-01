Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan discusses being Brock Boeser's roommate, Nick Wolff, fishing, his brothers

The defenseman is a free agent this summer after an AHL All-Star season for Providence. Ahcan talks about his close relationships in hockey, his development and more on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast

2019 NCHC MEDIA DAY
St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Ahcan answers a question during NCHC Media Day on Sept. 19, 2019, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. Ahcan was named a Preseason All-NCHC pick earlier in the week and is the Huskies' captain. Clint Austin/The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:55 AM

Jack Ahcan was able to participate in the AHL All-Star weekend this past season when he had 36 points in 68 games playing for the Providence Bruins, the top minor league team of the Boston Bruins.

On this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast, he talks about several of the close relationships he's developed over the years with former teammates like Brock Boeser, Will Borgen and Nick Perbix and also the relationship he's developed with Providence teammate/roommate Nick Wolff.

As always, Ahcan also talks some fishing. He discusses what it was like watching his brother, Grant, play forward for the Huskies this season, what it was like playing for Bob Motzko (2016-18) and Brett Larson (2018-20) at St. Cloud State and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

ADVERTISEMENT

:40 Living with Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in the offseason, how long the two have known one another, playing hockey and baseball together growing up, playing against one another in college when he played for UND, getting him his first fishing rod

4:25 What he did for the fishing opener

5:25 What it was like following SCSU with his brother, Grant, who recently finished his freshman season

7:40 Coming back to St. Cloud for the SCSU pro camp, golf tournament, what it is like being at the pro camp, getting to know Jonny Brodzinski a bit

NHL: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken
NCHC
Will Borgen on seeing his mom a lot this season, playoffs in Seattle, staying in contact with former Huskies
🔊 Former Moorhead Spud Will Borgen is back in his hometown after helping the Kraken win the franchise's first playoff series. He also shares his SCSU memories.
May 26, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

9:15 Playing alongside Will Borgen his first two seasons with the Huskies, similarities in his personality with Borgen, how much they stay in contact

12:15 Being a defensive partner with Nick Perbix, who recently completed his first season with Tampa Bay, his relationship with him, what his personality is like, the sneaky toe drag

15:40 What the season was like in Providence, which won the AHL's Atlantic Division, going into free agency

17:15 His relationship with former UMD defenseman Nick Wolff, who has been his roommate the last two seasons, what the betting is like when SCSU plays UMD

ADVERTISEMENT

19:45 The development of his game this past season, what it's like getting called up by Boston

23:40 What it is like participating in the AHL All-Star Game, the skills competitions he was in

24:45 What it was like playing for Bob Motzko for two seasons and Brett Larson two seasons at SCSU, working with assistant coach Garrett Raboin

27:25 What it's like seeing Raboin become a head coach for Augustana

28:25 Playing in Da Beauty League, along with softball, fishing

29:15 His offseason workout schedule, hoping to grow a few inches taller

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
2021 NCHC Media Day
NCHC
Mike Schmitt named NCHC director of officiating
Schmitt has been an officiating supervisor for the conference since 2013
June 01, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
{seqn) Brainerd vs Edina
WCHA
Former Edina star transfers to St. Cloud State to 'be a part of something bigger than myself'
CC Bowlby helped the Hornets win three Class AA state titles. She led Dartmouth in scoring as a senior and had other offers, but chose to try to help the Huskies take another step.
May 27, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken
NCHC
Will Borgen on seeing his mom a lot this season, playoffs in Seattle, staying in contact with former Huskies
🔊 Former Moorhead Spud Will Borgen is back in his hometown after helping the Kraken win the franchise's first playoff series. He also shares his SCSU memories.
May 26, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
College hockey players and coaches in interviews
NCHC
NCHC announces that it is replacing Don Adam as director of officiating
Adam, a former official, had served in that role since the conference began in 2013
May 25, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
_L6A5282
NCHC
15 NCHC players named to Academic All-District team
Western Michigan leads the way with 5 players earning honors
May 25, 2023 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
KJH_3468.JPG
WCHA
Former Hill-Murray captain Katie Kaufman finds cultural fit, transfers to St. Cloud State
Forward played the last four seasons at Merrimack College and will work on an MBA at SCSU
May 12, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Mar 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) controls the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont on playing for 4 teams this season, his capsule wardrobe, being a 'hockey nerd' this season
Mikey Eyssimont discusses a whirlwind 2022-23 season that saw him play for the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
May 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
smf_ccr_main.jpg
NCHC
New downtown Kalamazoo arena in the works could host Broncos hockey, NCAA regionals
The facility would be built roughly two miles from the Western Michigan campus and, as envisioned, would have 6,000 seats for hockey, which would be a notable increase from the Broncos current home.
May 26, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
Bulldog hockey notebook: Loheit to captain Bulldogs in 2023-24
Luke Loheit will captain Minnesota Duluth as a fifth-year senior, and he'll be joined by alternate captains Quinn Olson and Dominic James
May 24, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - Finland v United States
NCHC
Bulldogs hockey notebook: Samberg, Perunovich making impact for USA at IIHF Men's World Championship
The Hermantown and Hibbing natives each have a pair of assists as the United States looks to finish group play undefeated.
May 19, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Britt011423-01gv.jpeg
NCHC
UND rounds out new-look defensive core with transfer Logan Britt
The 6-foot-2 left-hander played two seasons at Quinnipiac and two at Sacred Heart.
May 18, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT