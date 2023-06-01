Former SCSU captain Jack Ahcan discusses being Brock Boeser's roommate, Nick Wolff, fishing, his brothers

Jack Ahcan was able to participate in the AHL All-Star weekend this past season when he had 36 points in 68 games playing for the Providence Bruins, the top minor league team of the Boston Bruins.

On this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast, he talks about several of the close relationships he's developed over the years with former teammates like Brock Boeser, Will Borgen and Nick Perbix and also the relationship he's developed with Providence teammate/roommate Nick Wolff.

As always, Ahcan also talks some fishing. He discusses what it was like watching his brother, Grant, play forward for the Huskies this season, what it was like playing for Bob Motzko (2016-18) and Brett Larson (2018-20) at St. Cloud State and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:40 Living with Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser in the offseason, how long the two have known one another, playing hockey and baseball together growing up, playing against one another in college when he played for UND, getting him his first fishing rod

4:25 What he did for the fishing opener

5:25 What it was like following SCSU with his brother, Grant, who recently finished his freshman season

7:40 Coming back to St. Cloud for the SCSU pro camp, golf tournament, what it is like being at the pro camp, getting to know Jonny Brodzinski a bit

9:15 Playing alongside Will Borgen his first two seasons with the Huskies, similarities in his personality with Borgen, how much they stay in contact

12:15 Being a defensive partner with Nick Perbix, who recently completed his first season with Tampa Bay, his relationship with him, what his personality is like, the sneaky toe drag

15:40 What the season was like in Providence, which won the AHL's Atlantic Division, going into free agency

17:15 His relationship with former UMD defenseman Nick Wolff, who has been his roommate the last two seasons, what the betting is like when SCSU plays UMD

19:45 The development of his game this past season, what it's like getting called up by Boston

23:40 What it is like participating in the AHL All-Star Game, the skills competitions he was in

24:45 What it was like playing for Bob Motzko for two seasons and Brett Larson two seasons at SCSU, working with assistant coach Garrett Raboin

27:25 What it's like seeing Raboin become a head coach for Augustana

28:25 Playing in Da Beauty League, along with softball, fishing

29:15 His offseason workout schedule, hoping to grow a few inches taller