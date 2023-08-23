Former NCAA Division III champion assistant coach added to staff at Miami

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University head coach Chris Bergeron announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23 that Adam Phillips has been named assistant coach. Phillips served as an assistant coach at Adrian College (Mich.) for the last three seasons.

"I am honored and extremely excited to be joining the Miami University hockey program," Phillips said in a news release. "I feel very fortunate to be able to work with such a great staff and group of student-athletes. I'm really looking forward to getting the season started."

During Phillips' time with the Bulldogs, the program won the 2022 NCAA Division III title and finished as national runner-up in 2023. Adrian also earned the NCHA Harris Cup in 2022 and 2023 and claimed the NCHA Peter's Cup in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Phillips' responsibilities at Adrian included helping with daily practice planning, game operation, pre-scout meetings and presenting video to the team, special teams, recruiting and academics.

Phillips' previous positions include assistant coach for the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks (2022-23), interim head coach and assistant coach for the NAHL's Odessa Jackalopes (2019-2020) and player development coach with Total Package Hockey (2015-2019).

He played defense for UMass from 2010-2014, producing 50 points (23-27-50) in 124 games. Phillips played junior hockey for the Indiana Ice (2009-2010) before college and had a five-year ECHL career after graduation, competing for a variety of clubs.

Phillips has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts.

Miami opens its season on Oct. 7 at Ferris State.