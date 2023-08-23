Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Former NCAA Division III champion assistant coach added to staff at Miami

Adam Phillips spent the last three seasons at Adrian College, which won the national title in 2022.

Adam Phillips.jpg
Adam Phillips
Contributed
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 5:41 PM

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University head coach Chris Bergeron announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23 that Adam Phillips has been named assistant coach. Phillips served as an assistant coach at Adrian College (Mich.) for the last three seasons.

"I am honored and extremely excited to be joining the Miami University hockey program," Phillips said in a news release. "I feel very fortunate to be able to work with such a great staff and group of student-athletes. I'm really looking forward to getting the season started."

During Phillips' time with the Bulldogs, the program won the 2022 NCAA Division III title and finished as national runner-up in 2023. Adrian also earned the NCHA Harris Cup in 2022 and 2023 and claimed the NCHA Peter's Cup in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

SCSU vs Miami_0332.jpg
NCHC
An early look at the 2023-24 Miami roster
RedHawks have nine new players on the roster as they look to dig out of the NCHC basement
Aug 2
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Phillips' responsibilities at Adrian included helping with daily practice planning, game operation, pre-scout meetings and presenting video to the team, special teams, recruiting and academics.

Phillips' previous positions include assistant coach for the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks (2022-23), interim head coach and assistant coach for the NAHL's Odessa Jackalopes (2019-2020) and player development coach with Total Package Hockey (2015-2019).

He played defense for UMass from 2010-2014, producing 50 points (23-27-50) in 124 games. Phillips played junior hockey for the Indiana Ice (2009-2010) before college and had a five-year ECHL career after graduation, competing for a variety of clubs.

Phillips has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts.

Miami opens its season on Oct. 7 at Ferris State.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
