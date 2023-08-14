Former Minnesota high school standout Alex Bump headed to Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Minnesota high school hockey star Alex Bump is headed to Western Michigan.

The 6-foot forward was set to enter his freshman season at the University of Vermont this fall until head coach Tood Woodcroft was fired in mid-July. Bump subsequently entered the transfer portal and has announced via Instagram his intention to play for Western Michigan in 2023-24.

Per his Instagram story, Alex Bump will play at Western Michigan this season. pic.twitter.com/0TdfIgB6VA — Sydney Wolf (@sydneyisawolf) August 14, 2023

Bump is a 2022 fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers and spent this past year in the USHL with both Omaha and Tri-City. Before that, he was a three-year varsity skater for Prior Lake (Minn.) High School where he captained the team to it's first state tournament appearance in 2022. He scored five goals in the Lakers state quarterfinal matchup against Cretin-Derham Hall and was named the USA Today Hockey Player of the Year after the season ended. He posted a whopping 83 points in just 31 games his senior year of high school and was a Mr. Hockey finalist.

Western Michigan finished second in the NCHC this past season and made an appearance in the 2023 NCAA regional tournament. Multiple sources have verified Bump's intent to transfer aside from his Instagram story.