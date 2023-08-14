Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Former Minnesota high school standout Alex Bump headed to Western Michigan

The former Prior Lake star was set to play his freshman season at Vermont in 2023-24 but he entered the transfer portal after head coach Todd Woodcroft was fired in July.

Hockey Day EGF Prior Lake
Prior Lake forward Alex Bump (19) celebrates a goal against East Grand Forks during the first period Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 1:20 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Minnesota high school hockey star Alex Bump is headed to Western Michigan.

The 6-foot forward was set to enter his freshman season at the University of Vermont this fall until head coach Tood Woodcroft was fired in mid-July. Bump subsequently entered the transfer portal and has announced via Instagram his intention to play for Western Michigan in 2023-24.

Bump is a 2022 fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers and spent this past year in the USHL with both Omaha and Tri-City. Before that, he was a three-year varsity skater for Prior Lake (Minn.) High School where he captained the team to it's first state tournament appearance in 2022. He scored five goals in the Lakers state quarterfinal matchup against Cretin-Derham Hall and was named the USA Today Hockey Player of the Year after the season ended. He posted a whopping 83 points in just 31 games his senior year of high school and was a Mr. Hockey finalist.

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:

Western Michigan finished second in the NCHC this past season and made an appearance in the 2023 NCAA regional tournament. Multiple sources have verified Bump's intent to transfer aside from his Instagram story.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
