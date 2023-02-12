Finally a point – Colorado College has ended losing streak after 2-2 vs. Nebraska Omaha

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a win, at least Colorado College ended its wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over Nebraska Omaha. The final score was 2-2 after a shootout.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Ty Mueller scored assisted by Jack Randl and Nolan Krenzen.

The Tigers made it 1-1 with a goal from Ryan Beck .

Late, Jack Randl scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Weiss and Cameron Berg, making the score 2-1.

The Tigers tied the score 2-2 with 16 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Noah Laba , assisted by Logan Will and Stanley Cooley .

Next games:

On Friday the Mavericks will play on the road against the Redhawks at 6:05 p.m. CST, while the Tigers will face the Broncos road at 6 p.m. CST.