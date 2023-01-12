SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Experience the home of Minnesota Duluth hockey like you've never seen it before

A drone tour of Amsoil Arena takes you behind the scenes, into the locker rooms and training facilities

Amsoil concourse.jpg
The concourse at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Duluth News Tribune file
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
January 12, 2023 09:40 AM
Share

DULUTH — A drone video flies through the home of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs hockey programs, giving viewers a look behind closed doors at the 6,700-plus seat arena on the edge of Lake Superior.

The arena opened Dec. 10, 2010 and drone footage takes you into the Bulldogs locker rooms, training facilities and various other vantage points inside the arena.

The video is shared by the university.

Inside TRL
From parking to food, a fans' guide to our Division I hockey arenas
Planning to watch your team for an away game? Here's some help visiting the Division I college hockey arenas in Minnesota and North Dakota.
November 23, 2021 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Amsoil concourse.jpg

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTERMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
What to read next
college men play hockey
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: From New Hampshire to Minnesota, Steeves takes the long way to Bulldogs
Ben Steeves leads Minnesota Duluth in scoring halfway through his freshman season. A New Hampshire native, he played hockey in Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa before joining UMD this season.
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
100921 S GFH UNDMHKY EthanFrisch01.jpg
NCHC
UND hopeful Ethan Frisch can play against Western Michigan
The Fighting Hawks' alternate captain was injured late in Saturday's game against Lindenwood. He has returned to the ice this week.
January 11, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2023010719-23-590210.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jack Peart enjoyed being 'the enemy' while playing for Team USA
Peart helped the Americans win the bronze medal in the IIHF World Junior Championships, which were held in Canada.
January 11, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michigan 3 24 22.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Huskies sign 2-year deal for series with Michigan, Castor's big weekend
St. Cloud State will play Wolverines in series next season at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Minnesota will get back on SCSU's schedule.
January 10, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten