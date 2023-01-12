Experience the home of Minnesota Duluth hockey like you've never seen it before
A drone tour of Amsoil Arena takes you behind the scenes, into the locker rooms and training facilities
DULUTH — A drone video flies through the home of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs hockey programs, giving viewers a look behind closed doors at the 6,700-plus seat arena on the edge of Lake Superior.
The arena opened Dec. 10, 2010 and drone footage takes you into the Bulldogs locker rooms, training facilities and various other vantage points inside the arena.
The video is shared by the university.
