Men's College | NCHC
|
Dylan Anhorn's injury is the latest bit of adversity for top-ranked SCSU

The Huskies have dealt with a fair number of injuries this season to key players. The latest challenge is how to handle the loss of the team's leader in minutes played.

SCSU vs Denver_0180.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Josh Luedtke (21) is checked into the boards by Denver defenseman Kyle Mayhew (27) in the first period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 24, 2023 05:13 PM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A little more than 30 minutes before Saturday's game against Denver, the St. Cloud State men's hockey team was going through warm-up exercises.

In a flash, Dylan Anhorn was on the floor and in pain. Associate athletic trainer Bryan DeMaine was summoned and then he told SCSU head coach Brett Larson that Anhorn was hurt and it was serious.

4_DYLANANHORN.jpg
Dylan Anhorn
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

"To see Dylan roll his ankle like that and in a lot of pain and to lose him before a game, they responded," Huskies coach Brett Larson said of his team. "It was, 'Hey, we all need to bring a little bit more and let's rally around him and get this done.'"

The Huskies had a chance to move into a tie for the NCHC lead with Denver, the national defending national champion. SCSU did that with a pretty convincing 2-0 win with Anhorn out of the lineup.

St. Cloud State (10-4 NCHC, 18-6 overall) moved into the top ranking of both national polls on Monday and sit at No. 2 in the PairWise Rankings. Yes, the Huskies have a number of players having career seasons (Anhorn, Grant Cruikshank, Kyler Kupka, Zach Okabe, Jack Peart, Jaxon Castor, Dominic Basse).

But when you consider the number of injuries the Huskies have had to deal with to key veteran players, the fact that SCSU is off to one of the program's best starts is even more impressive.

JW5D0055
St. Cloud State sophomore defenseman Josh Luedtke is taken off the ice after he hit his head into the glass after taking a check in the first period of a nonconference game against St. Thomas on Oct. 1, 2022, at St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Start with opening night. Josh Luedtke, a sophomore defenseman from Minnetonka, was in the starting lineup when the Huskies played St. Thomas on Oct. 1. About 7 minutes into the game, Luedtke took a legal hit into the boards, but his head made contact with the glass and he was knocked unconscious.

Luedtke had to removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. How did the Huskies respond? They went on to beat the Tommies 3-1.

"(The players) see him laying there, unresponsive," Larson said of Luedtke. "You can tell the urgency on the ice with Bryan DeMaine out there. Our team — literally — was in tears on the bench, a lot of them. How they responded to that was they played their best hockey after that."

Luedtke was second on the team in plus/minus (plus-17) in 33 games as a freshman. Luedtke missed eight games and the Huskies went 7-1 in his absence.

SCSU vs UND_0516 (1).jpg
North Dakota forward Dylan James (26) battles for the pouck with St. Cloud State forward Kyler Kupka (10) in the first period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Kupka, a senior wing from Camrose, Alberta, has 17 points in 18 games and plays on both the power play and short-handed. Kupka had to have an appendectomy in November and missed six games. SCSU went 4-2 in his absence.

SCSU vs Colorado_0054.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Spencer Meier (9) makes a pass against Colorado College in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Spencer Meier, a fifth-year senior defenseman and in his third season as captain, had to rest an upper body injury and missed eight games in November and December. Meier, who also plays on the power play and penalty kill, has played in 155 career college games. In his absence, the Huskies went 6-2.

SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Chase Brand (27) is checked into the boards by Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) in the first period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Chase Brand, a senior wing from Nevis, Minn., has missed games for three separate injuries. Brand, who also sees time on the penalty kill, has missed seven games and the Huskies are 7-0 with him out of the lineup.

"We've been fighting through injuries to major players," Larson said. "This isn't anything new. We've been dealing with it all year."

Dealing with the loss of Anhorn, a transfer from Union, is going to be tough. Anhorn leads the Huskies in time on ice (21 minutes, 19 seconds) and blocked shots (30), is fourth on the team in plus/minus (plus-15) and is second in the nation in both assists (20) and points (25) by a defenseman.

Anhorn had surgery on Sunday to repair his foot and will miss the rest of this season. On Saturday, junior Brady Ziemer was at home when he got a call from Larson that he was needed in the lineup as the seventh defenseman.

Anhorn had been playing on the top defensive pairing with Luedtke. In Anhorn's absence Saturday, graduate student Brendan Bushy moved next to Luedtke.

"We'll make some adjustments on the power play and making sure we have a 'D' pair ready to play against other teams' top lines," Larson said. "I know that we have defensemen that can step up in both roles.

"Our 'D' core is deep and it's been a strength of this team and it's going to be really important now. We have really good players who have been sitting out of the lineup."

The first full series without Anhorn will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday (NCHC.tv) against Minnesota Duluth (5-9, 10-13-1) at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The Bulldogs swept the Huskies in the opening round of last season's playoffs at the Brooks Center.

"This is a big rivalry for us," said Larson, a former UMD player and assistant coach. "They came in our rink and won a couple (playoff) games last year and this group definitely remembers that. We're going up there knowing it's going to be an absolute battle, just like it's been every time we've been up there."

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Denver_0994.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: SCSU sweeps Denver, UMD and UND split, Gophers split with Michigan, All-Decade NCHC picks
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Huskies move to No. 1 in the rankings, Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks staying put, entertaining Big 10 series, recap WCHA action
January 23, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-31-201392.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman Dylan Anhorn has to have surgery, will miss the rest of the season
Anhorn, a senior transfer from Union, suffered a lower body injury on Saturday
January 23, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0829.jpg
NCHC
SCSU solves Denver goaltender, moves into tie with Pioneers atop NCHC
Huskies get second period goals from Jack Rogers and Zach Okabe, 19 saves from Jaxon Castor to beat Pioneers 2-0 and earn series sweep.
January 21, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SanniAhola.jpg
WCHA
Ohio State wins with OT rush, SCSU picks up point against top-ranked team
Huskies junior goalie Sanni Ahola makes 47 saves in 3-2 loss to Buckeyes, who score on a rush in OT to pick up the extra point
January 21, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0519.jpg
NCHC
Special teams, big second period give No. 4 SCSU win over No. 3 Denver
Huskies go 3-for-5 on the power play, kill off a big 5-on-3 power play for Pioneers on their way to a 7-3 victory
January 20, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0054.jpg
NCHC
SCSU captain gains some perspective during his time out of the lineup
Spencer Meier had missed two games in his first four seasons of college hockey. He returned to the lineup earlier this month after resting for an upper body injury and missing eight games.
January 19, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
NCHC
Rinkside: SCSU prepares for defending national champion Denver in showdown between top 2 teams in NCHC
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Brooke Purowitz discuss this weekend's series in a video preview. Also, Brett Larson on his keys to the series.
January 19, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
