Dylan Anhorn is returning to St. Cloud State for another season

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is getting one of its top players back for another season.

Dylan Anhorn told the Huskies coaching staff and his teammates on Wednesday, April 19, that he plans to return to the Huskies for his last season of college eligibility. Anhorn was considering signing a pro contract, but ended up deciding to return to SCSU.

"My goal going into the season was to step into pros at the end of the year," Anhorn said of the 2022-23 season. "Obviously, the injury at the end of January made things more complicated.

"I assumed that I was coming back, which wasn't a huge issue for me because I like this group so much and I like playing in St. Cloud so much. But I thought I'd do my due diligence at the end of the year, hear out the pro offers. The fact that I wouldn't be able to step into a pro lineup right away, teams had less urgency to offer me things right away. That's why the process went a bit longer than the other guys.

"I'm super excited to come back to St. Cloud. It's such a great place to play and live and I think we're going to have a really strong team next year. It's such great group to be a part of that I'm excited about the opportunity."

Needless to say, his SCSU teammates and the coaching staff are excited to have him back. Anhorn told his teammates the news on Wednesday morning.

"They just finished a workout and they gave me a quick Facetime call and they all sounded really excited," Anhorn said. "I appreciated that they showed so much emotion, knowing that I'll be back next year. It makes me feel good. It's the truth that we have such a tight group here. It's really fun to be a part of.

"I felt the exact same when I heard that (Zach) Okabe is coming back and that (Kyler) Kupka was coming back," Anhorn said, referring to two other seniors from last season's team. "Just great to be able to spend another year with these great players and people."

The injury

Anhorn transferred to St. Cloud State from Union before last season and was on his way to earning All-American status with the way he played for the Huskies. In 23 games, Anhorn was leading the Huskies in time on ice (21 minutes, 19 seconds) and blocked shots (30), was fourth on the team in plus/minus (plus-15) and was second in the nation in both assists (20) and points (25) by a defenseman when he got injured.

Before a game on Jan. 21, Anhorn suffered an injury to his foot in a pregame warmup drill off the ice. He broke three bones in his foot and suffered ligament damage, had to have surgery the next day and found out that his season was over.

"It's hard to describe," Anhorn said. "It was as frustrating as something could possibly be.

"Here we are at the end of January, ranked first in the country and we were having such a great season. To all of a sudden not be a part of that down the stretch ... it was disheartening. There were lot of ups and downs emotionally. The first week I was, honestly, in denial. It was hard to come to terms with that I was done of the year and I wouldn't be playing again.

Dylan Anhorn CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

"It left a sour taste in my mouth that my college career was going to end like that and I wasn't going to be able to help this team for the rest of the season. It gives me a lot of motivation and fire in my belly to come back next year and do everything I can to help this team and just to play hockey again and enjoy the thrill of competing."

The Huskies beat Denver, 2-0, on the night he was injured. But SCSU went 1-5-3 in its next nine games as it tried to find its way to playing without Anhorn.

"You don't replace a guy that is the first guy over the boards on the power play, the first guy over the boards on a penalty kill and the first guy to play against other team's top lines," Huskies coach Brett Larson said. "All that he did on a nightly basis was a huge hole to fill. Obviously, it took us awhile.

"But on the positive side of that, we saw a lot of growth in guys like (defensemen Jack) Peart, (Josh) Luedtke, (Mason) Reiners and (Cooper) Wylie. They were guys that got more ice time and more responsibility. Because of that, by the end of the year, they had really developed a lot. At the end of the year, they did a great job of picking up the slack."

/St. Cloud State defenseman Dylan Anhorn (4) reaches to steal the puck from North Dakota forward Riese Gaber (17) in the second period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

The comeback

Anhorn will finish his undergraduate degree in neuroscience this spring and then will begin work on a master's degree in sports management.

He said he has been out of a walking boot for about three weeks and he is back skating at "around 90%."

"I'm doing well," Anhorn said. "It's a little bit tougher to do things off the ice when it's not supported by the skate, like running and jumping type stuff, high impact. That will probably stay take a few weeks. But it's coming along really nicely and I'm feeling good. It feels like I have my foot back again. I'm excited to get into all my training again this summer and preparing for another good year."

For the Huskies, Anhorn's return means one fewer hole to try to fill. St. Cloud State is replacing five forwards (Chase Brand, Grant Cruik shank, Jami Krannila, Micah Miller and Aidan Sp ellacy), four defensemen (Brendan Bushy, Spencer Meier, Ondrej Trejbal and Brady Ziemer) and a goalie (Jaxon Castor) from last season. Kupka, Okabe and Anhorn will be fifth-year players.

"That's huge for us," Larson said of Anhorn returning. "He called this morning. We knew he was weighing some pro options. He told us he was most likely coming back, but he wanted to make sure he looked through all his options.

"At the end of the day, he decided the best thing to do was to come back, have a great year and, hopefully, become an NHL-type player the following year and have a better chance of making it."

Anhorn was an alternate captain his last season at Union and there is a good chance he could end up wearing a letter for the Huskies in the fall.

"It's a big piece for us, getting him back," Larson said. "I'd be shocked if he's not wearing a letter for us. He's a leader for us on and off the ice. For a better part of the year, he was one of our go-to players that you counted on every night. Having that back is a huge piece of the puzzle for us."

St. Cloud State was 25-15-3, won the NCHC postseason tournament and reached an NCAA Division I regional championship game last season.