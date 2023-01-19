ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Dylan Anhorn discusses his strong start and why he's fit in so well at SCSU

The senior transfer from Union is tied for the NCAA Division I lead in points by a defenseman for the Huskies, who are fifth in PairWise Rankings.

SCSU vs Colorado_0719.jpg
St. Cloud State defenseman Dylan Anhorn (4) takes the puck towards the goal past Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews (37) in the third period Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 18, 2023 07:14 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Dylan Anhorn admits that he has a lot of confidence as a player. But to be tied for the NCAA Division I lead for points in a defenseman about halfway through the season has been a bit unexpected.

TIMESTAMPS

1:00 His parents, Jodi and Kathie, are in the middle of a 10-day visit to St. Cloud, enjoying the hotel hot tub, their impressions of the SCSU campus and facilities at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

4:00 How he found his roommates at SCSU after transferring, who his roommates are — the international melting pot

5:30 His travels across the states from Calgary

6:30 Why he feels at home with the Huskies, being a 'D' partner of Josh Luedtke's

8:20 His expectations going into the season vs. the reality of this season

9:10 How SCSU's system fits with his style of play

10:10 Having a head coach who is a former defenseman

11:00 Being a routine-based person in practices and games, watching a lot of video, even practice video

13:00 What it has been like playing a tough schedule as a member of the top defensive pairing

14:00 Whether or not he has played in front of crowds as big as they were for the series against the University of Minnesota, what it is like playing in front of big crowds

15:20 Big things for SCSU as it prepares to play Denver, the defending national champion, why this is a big series

16:30 Is it different to prepare for the top teams in the country vs. unranked teams

17:15 What spike ball is, his brother introducing him to it

18:25 How school is going, how he was able to finish off his degree he started at Union

19:10 What it was like to take part in player development camp with the Flames, being from Calgary, how he and a relative used to go and watch

20:45 His favorite Calgary Flames growing up

21:45 The amount of interest from NHL teams as an undrafted player

23:00 What the season has been like being a member of the team

Anhorn, a transfer from Union, leads the Huskies in assists (18), blocked shots (27) and is tied for second on the team in plus/minus (plus-16) through 22 games.

St. Cloud State (8-4 NCHC, 16-6 overall) plays host to Denver (10-2, 19-5) in a battle between the top two teams in the conference this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies are fifth in the PairWise Rankings, while the Pioneers are fourth. The PairWise try to mimic the criteria used by the NCAA committee that selects the 16-team national tournament field at the end of the season.

Anhorn talks about the reasons why he is having his best season, why he has fit in so well with his new team, growing up in Calgary and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Chase Brand is out with another injury, the lineup shuffle, coach pulling for Mason Salquist
Senior wing will miss this weekend's series against Denver.
January 17, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Fighting Hawks and Bulldogs getting swept at home, the Gophers earning four points at Notre Dame. Also, a recap of WCHA action and the U-18 women's world championship.
January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0419.jpg
NCHC
Roommates Kyler Kupka, Grant Cruikshank have 2 points apiece, Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in SCSU's 4-0 win
Jami Krannila adds a goal and an assist and Dominic Basse makes 27 saves in 4-0 win over Colorado College as Huskies reclaim sole possession of second place in NCHC.
January 14, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Matt Cullen_06.jpg
NCHC
Matt Cullen's SCSU No. 9 retired with former teammates, coaches paying homage
Pregame ceremony was held before Huskies played Colorado College on Saturday
January 14, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0080.jpg
NCHC
Power-play goals the difference as Colorado College knocks off SCSU
Tigers score twice in 1:01 span of second period to change momentum, go on to knock off No. 3/4-ranked Huskies, 4-2
January 13, 2023 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Huskies Hockey Insider Generic Graphic 1080.jpg
WCHA
Allie Cornelius is glad she came back to play for SCSU for a fifth season
Senior from St. Cloud has helped the Huskies to 13 wins this season. She joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
January 13, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Rinkside with Brooke Purowitz.PNG
NCHC
SCSU starts second half of NCHC season against improved Colorado College
The Tigers are three points behind the second-place Huskies in the conference race going into this weekend's series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
January 13, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

TIME STAMPS

ADVERTISEMENT

1:00 His parents, Jodi and Kathie, are in the middle of a 10-day visit to St. Cloud, enjoying the hotel hot tub, their impressions of the SCSU campus and facilities at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

4:00 How he found his roommates at SCSU after transferring, who his roommates are — the international melting pot

5:30 His travels across the states from Calgary

6:30 Why he feels at home with the Huskies, being a 'D' partner of Josh Luedtke's

8:20 His expectations going into the season vs. the reality of this season

9:10 How SCSU's system fits with his style of play

10:10 Having a head coach who is a former defenseman

11:00 Being a routine-based person in practices and games, watching a lot of video, even practice video

ADVERTISEMENT

13:00 What it has been like playing a tough schedule as a member of the top defensive pairing

14:00 Whether or not he has played in front of crowds as big as they were for the series against the University of Minnesota, what it is like playing in front of big crowds

15:20 Big things for SCSU as it prepares to play Denver, the defending national champion, why this is a big series

16:30 Is it different to prepare for the top teams in the country vs. unranked teams

17:15 What spike ball is, his brother introducing him to it

18:25 How school is going, how he was able to finish off his degree he started at Union

19:10 What it was like to take part in player development camp with the Flames, being from Calgary, how he and a relative used to go and watch

20:45 His favorite Calgary Flames growing up

ADVERTISEMENT

21:45 The amount of interest from NHL teams as an undrafted player

23:00 What the season has been like being a member of the team

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERHUSKIE HOCKEY INSIDER PODCAST
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0322.jpg
NCHC
UND tries new goalie, but the same issues return in 7-6 loss to Western Michigan
The Fighting Hawks blew a three-goal lead for the second time in seven games.
January 15, 2023 03:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Joey Pierce
NCHC
Emotions get the best of Bulldogs late, allowing Omaha to pile on for 6-1 win, series sweep
Freshman wing Isaac Howard scored the Bulldogs' lone goal, his first goal since the season opener.
January 14, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
011323 UND UNDMHKYvsWMU0284.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan shuts out UND in series opener
Goaltender Cameron Rowe stopped 25 shots to give the Broncos a 4-0 victory over the Fighting Hawks.
January 14, 2023 12:44 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Minnesota Duluth sophomore wing Ben Steeves keeps an eye on the puck while skating in front of the Omaha crease on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
NCHC
Bulldogs' third-period rally at Omaha spoiled by late turnover
Both teams picked up shorthanded goals, but a late UMD turnover in its own zone gave Omaha the 3-2 win.
January 13, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens