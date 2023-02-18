Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Despite plenty of chances, Bulldogs come up empty on power play, fall 6-2 at Denver

After having to kill penalties early, UMD was on the power play for nine minutes in the second and third periods, putting 11 shots on goal.

Jesse Jacques
Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior Jesse Jacques of Hermantown scored his second shorthanded goal of the season Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in the Bulldogs' 6-2 loss to Denver at Magness Arena in Denver.
Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative via University of Denver Athletics
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 18, 2023 12:18 PM

DENVER — Denver, ranked third in the nation and leaders of the NCHC, got two goals from sophomore wing Jack Devine to beat Minnesota Duluth for a third time this season, 6-2 on Friday at Magness Arena.

It was the Pioneers' first regulation victory over UMD after notching a pair of overtime wins in December at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The Bulldogs and Pioneers conclude their regular season series at 7 p.m. CST Saturday back in Denver.

“You look at the score, I don’t really care about the score,” Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said. “People will go, ‘Oh, they got their butts kicked.' We didn’t get our butts kicked. We got to capitalize. We got to score on some chances. They did.”

MORE BULLDOGS HOCKEY COVERAGE:
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs celebrate Super Senior Day with milestones, 2-0 victory over St. Cloud State
Emma Soderberg tied the record for career shutouts by a Bulldog, Gabbie Hughes became the UMD's fifth all-time leading scorer and Naomi Rogge moved closer to UMD's all-time games played record.
February 11, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
UMD Men's hockey faces Omaha at Baxter Arena
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD men's hockey: Biondi, linemates put Bulldogs in position to sweep Omaha following 5-1 win Friday
Blake Biondi, the Hermantown native, along with linemates Quinn Olson and Dominic James, scored two first period goals to jump start the Bulldogs on Friday at Nebraska Omaha. The penalty kill took over from there to put UMD in position to sweep the series Saturday at Baxter Arena.
January 21, 2022 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog Insider with Essentia logo.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Listen: Rolling with the COVID-19 punches with UMD's Kaiser and James
New episodes of the Bulldog Insider air every Thursday wherever you listen to podcasts.
January 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  News Tribune
102421.S.DNT.UMDMPUX.C08.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
UMD men's hockey: Bulldogs captain Cates invited to play for Team USA at 2022 Winter Olympics
Minnesota Duluth senior captain and wing Noah Cates is among the handfuls of college players reportedly being asked to suit up for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next month.
January 06, 2022 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Bulldog Insider with Essentia logo.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Listen: New year, new Bulldog resolutions
New episodes of the Bulldog Insider Podcast air every Thursday wherever you listen to podcasts.
January 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  News Tribune
101621.S.DNTUMDMPUX.C05.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
NCHC series between Bulldogs, Huskies postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
No make up date has been announced, but the NCHC said in its release that an attempt will be made to reschedule the series.
January 05, 2022 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Devine, freshman wing Jared Wright (on a breakaway out of the penalty box) and junior wing McKade Webster (on an empty net) all piled on goals in the third for Denver, which led 3-2 at the start of the period after getting a pair of goals within 2:33 of each other in the second to erase a 2-1 advantage for the Bulldogs.

Senior wing Luke Loheit put away a rebound 4:30 into the second period, one-timing a puck that came flying off the far post via a shot by sophomore center Dominic James. Loheit was there on the opposite side for his sixth goal of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A one-timer by junior defenseman Mike Benning on Denver’s fourth power play of the game, followed by a breakaway goal by Devine, put the Bulldogs behind for the first time all night.

“The second period we had three or four pretty good chances, we don't score on those. They get the third goal,” Sandelin said. “The difference was they got two power play goals and we didn't get any. That's really the difference.”

Late in the second, a lengthy video review after the fact — following no initial call on the hit — led to Denver senior wing Casey Dornbach being assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for a high hit on James, giving UMD a major power play that started in the second and carried over for another 3:18 into the third.

Three weeks ago the Bulldogs were in a similar situation against St. Cloud State in Duluth, on a five-minute power play that began in the second and carried over into the third. UMD scored three times on that advantage — once late in the second and twice more to start the third.

Denver didn’t allow a goal during the major, getting some help on the kill from the Bulldogs after Loheit was called for hooking 34 seconds into the third period.

The Bulldogs also failed to convert on two more advantages in the second half of the the third to finish the night 0-for-4 during its nine minutes on the power plays while Denver went 2-for-4 during it’s 6:09.

“We just didn't capitalize on the power play,” Loheit said. “And that's on us to capitalize on that. We're going to review that and look at that tonight. If we can capitalize on a couple of those, that turns the game around. That makes it a different game if we can get one or two.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs took an initial 1-0 lead late in the first period on Saturday, but the Pioneers tied the game 89 seconds later. Both goals came on special teams.

Fifth-year senior Jesse Jacques, who picked up his first collegiate shorthanded goal on Jan. 28 against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena, got his second shorty Friday in Denver, scoring on a breakaway like he did against the Huskies.

Jacques' goal came during the first of back-to-back high-sticking penalties called against UMD 26 seconds apart, resulting in a five-on-three power play. After a pair of clears by UMD, Pioneers freshman center Aidan Thompson finally buried a feed from sophomore defenseman Shai Buium to tie the game 1-1.

UMD was called for four penalties in the opening period — Denver drew one whistle on coincidental minors — and was on the penalty kill for 4:26 of the opening 20 minutes.

“It's nice to get a shorthanded goal but we got to capitalize when we have all those power play minutes,” Jacques said. “They play hard on the penalty kill. As you can see, they're just tough, quick. We need to keep making quick plays and just move past this.”

Matt’s Three Stars

3. UMD fifth-year senior Jesse Jacques — You couldn’t ask for a better start for UMD, getting the shorty from Jacques. It was unfortunate UMD wasn’t given a chance to build on it.

2. DU freshman wing Aidan Thompson — He scored the Pioneers’ first goal, which neutralized the shorthanded goal by Jacques. Thompson also had two assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. DU sophomore wing Jack Devine — A three-point night for Devine, who seemed to always be open for breakaways and scoring chances. He finished with two goals and an assist.

Box score

Minnesota Duluth 1-1-0—2
Denver 1-2-3—6
First period
1. UMD, Jesse Jacques (Tanner Laderoute), 14:44 (sh)
2. DU, Aidan Thompson (Shai Buium, Jack Devine), 16:13 (pp)
Second period
3. UMD, Luke Loheit (Dominic James, Ben Steeves), 4:30
4. DU, Mike Benning (Carter Mazur, Tristan Broz), 10:09 (pp)
5. DU, Jack Devine (Mazur), 12:42
Third period
6. DU, Devine (Massimo Rizzo), 12:52
7. DU, Jared Wright, 16:04
8. DU, McKade Webster (Thompson, Rieger Lorenz), 17:30.
Saves — Magnus Chrona, DU, 31; Jack Caruso, DU, 1; Zach Stejskal, UMD, 25.
Power plays — UMD 0-4; DU 2-4. Penalties — UMD 6-12; DU 6-23.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
021823 Gaber.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber checks off bucket-list item, drives stirring comeback win over St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks junior forward scored the tying goal with an extra attacker and the winner in overtime.
February 17, 2023 11:52 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
1xc9ycf97JtwU8lvqZlWcsWBZyHMQARfM
NCHC
NCHC announces its All-Decade First Team from fan vote
Two players each from Denver, UMD, one each from SCSU, UND receive recognition. An Honorable Mention All-Decade Team is also unveiled.
February 17, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Western Michigan_0194.jpg
NCHC
Hatten: Breaking down the SCSU, Omaha, Western Michigan scramble for second place in the NCHC
The Broncos and Mavericks go into the home stretch surging, while the Huskies are looking to get their mojo back.
February 17, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2414313+032516.S.GFH_.UNDHOCKEY 14 copy.jpg
NCHC
Former UND captain Gage Ausmus diagnosed with cancer, shares message for others
Ausmus had one surgery in January and has another scheduled for March. He says, 'If you feel something, just go in. You don't want it to get worse.'
February 16, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman