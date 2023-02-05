Denver Pioneers win on the road against Colorado College

The Denver Pioneers won when they visited Colorado College on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Casey Dornbach . Shai Buium and Kent Anderson assisted.

The Pioneers' Justin Lee increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Tristan Broz and Aidan Thompson .

Hunter McKown narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period.

Mike Benning increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Sean Behrens .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Carter King , assisted by McKade Webster .

Coming up:

The Tigers hosts Nebraska Omaha in the next game at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The same day, the Pioneers will host the Fighting Hawks at 8 p.m. CST.