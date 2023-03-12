Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Denver Pioneers win at home against Miami

The Denver Pioneers won the home game against Miami 7-2 on Saturday.

March 11, 2023 10:50 PM

The Denver Pioneers won the home game against Miami 7-2 on Saturday.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Pioneers led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Pioneers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 7-2 with 01.02 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Devine , assisted by Kyle Mayhew .

