Denver Pioneers win 4-1 on the road against Colorado College

The Denver Pioneers won on the road on Saturday, handing Colorado College a defeat 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Casey Dornbach . Shai Buium and Kent Anderson assisted.

The Pioneers' Justin Lee increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Tristan Broz and Aidan Thompson .

Hunter McKown narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period.

Mike Benning increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Sean Behrens .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Carter King , assisted by McKade Webster .

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Tigers will host the Mavericks at 7 p.m. CST, and the Pioneers will visit the Fighting Hawks at 8 p.m. CST.