Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Denver Pioneers dig deep in the third to win against Western Michigan

Western Michigan and the visiting Denver Pioneers were tied going into the third, but Denver pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

img_500260215_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:17 PM

Western Michigan and the visiting Denver Pioneers were tied going into the third, but Denver pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cole Gallant . Zak Galambos and Jacob Bauer assisted.

Jack Devine scored in the second period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur .

Carter Mazur took the lead early in the third period.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Massimo Rizzo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

On Friday the Broncos will play on the road against the Redhawks at 6:05 p.m. CST, while the Pioneers will face the Tigers home at 9 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
CC Hockey vs North Dakota, Robson Arena, Feb. 24, 2023
NCHC
UND plays to scoreless tie against Colorado College
February 25, 2023 11:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
482G6692_01.MOV.Still001.jpg
NCHC
Meet the 91-year-old ticketmaster at Ralph Engelstad Arena
February 25, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20111.jpg
NCHC
Jackson Blake's overtime winner lifts UND past Colorado College
February 25, 2023 03:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman