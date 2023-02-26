Denver Pioneers dig deep in the third to win against Western Michigan

Western Michigan and the visiting Denver Pioneers were tied going into the third, but Denver pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Cole Gallant . Zak Galambos and Jacob Bauer assisted.

Jack Devine scored in the second period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur .

Carter Mazur took the lead early in the third period.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Massimo Rizzo.

Next up:

On Friday the Broncos will play on the road against the Redhawks at 6:05 p.m. CST, while the Pioneers will face the Tigers home at 9 p.m. CST.