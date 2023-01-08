Denver Pioneers decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, road-team Alaska held out fine against the Denver Pioneers. Denver fought back in the third period and won the game 7-2.

The Pioneers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Justin Lee scoring in the first period, assisted by Rieger Lorenz .

The Nanooks tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Payton Matsui scored, assisted by Chase Dubois and Anton Rubtsov.

The Pioneers took the lead with a goal from Massimo Rizzo in the first period, assisted by Carter Mazur and Sean Behrens .

The Pioneers' Jack Devine increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Carter King and Shai Buium .

McKade Webster increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo and Mike Benning .

Payton Matsui narrowed the gap to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Brady Risk and Arvils Bergmanis.

Jared Wright increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tristan Broz and Mike Benning.

Carter Mazur increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later.

Two minutes later, Carter King scored, assisted by Sean Behrens and McKade Webster.

Next up:

The Pioneers host Miami on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Nanooks will face Alaska-Anchorage on Friday at 5:07 p.m. CST.