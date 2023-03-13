Denver Pioneers clear league winners after victory

The 7-2 win at home against Miami was just what was needed. With the three points, the Denver Pioneers clinched the title.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Pioneers led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Pioneers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 7-2 with 01.02 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Devine , assisted by Kyle Mayhew .

The result means the Pioneers have secured the title.