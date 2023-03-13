Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Denver Pioneers clear league winners after victory

The 7-2 win at home against Miami was just what was needed. With the three points, the Denver Pioneers clinched the title.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 13, 2023 06:09 AM

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Pioneers led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Pioneers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-2 going in to the second break.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 7-2 with 01.02 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jack Devine , assisted by Kyle Mayhew .

The result means the Pioneers have secured the title.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
