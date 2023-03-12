Denver Pioneers can celebrate the title after 6-2 against Miami

After a 6-2 win against road team Miami, the title was in the bag. The Denver Pioneers have won 2023.

The Redhawks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with PJ Fletcher scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Axel Kumlin and Max Dukovac.

The Pioneers' Jack Devine tied the game in the first period, assisted by Casey Dornbach and Aidan Thompson .

The Pioneers took the lead late into the first period when Jack Devine scored again, assisted by Tristan Broz and Carter King .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Jack Devine netted one yet again, assisted by Mike Benning and Aidan Thompson.

Tristan Lemyre increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Tristan Broz.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.07 remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Caponi , assisted by Tristan Lemyre.

The result means the Pioneers have secured the title.

The Pioneers have now won five games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Denver.