Denver Pioneers beat Arizona State – Wright scores 2

The Denver Pioneers won against visiting Arizona State 5-2 on Saturday.

The Pioneers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jared Wright . Shai Buium and Carter Mazur assisted.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Casey Dornbach scored, assisted by Sean Behrens .

Massimo Rizzo scored late into the second period, assisted by Sean Behrens.

With a minute left, the Pioneers made it 4-0 with a goal from Jared Wright.

Ryan O'Reilly narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Judson and Benji Eckerle .

Sean Behrens increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Carter King and Jack Devine .

Teddy Lagerback narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Szmagaj and Ryan O'Reilly.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Pioneers hosting the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. CST and the Sun Devils visiting the Wildcats at 6 p.m. CST.