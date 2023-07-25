David Carle's journey from shattered dream to one of the top coaches in the country

DENVER — Every year, the NHL invites about 100 players to its combine to have players run through physical testing and to be interviewed by NHL teams.

It is an event that can help or hurt a player's chance to be taken in the next NHL Entry Draft.

In 2008, David Carle had played three seasons for Shattuck St. Mary's, a national power in prep school hockey in Faribault, Minn. Carle was a 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman who had committed to play the next season at the University of Denver.

But among the tests at the combine was an EKG, which records the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions. A flag went up with Carle's test and he ended up going to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for more testing.

"Bob, David's father, and David called us from the NHL Combine and said that they had been encouraged to get a second opinion," said George Gwozdecky, who was Denver's head coach from 1994-2013. "They went to the Mayo Clinic to get a second opinion and have more tests done.

"That was when the real serious call came to me from Bob, saying they have concluded what the ailment is and are really encouraging him to retire because of this issue."

Carle had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy , the primary disease of the myocardium muscle of the heart.

For me to beat an unbeatable condition was to not let it affect the outcome of what was to come next. David Carle

"They said that they had seen this a lot and you can live a normal life, but playing high-level athletics is not conducive to having this condition," Carle said. "The recommendation from the medical team was to retire and I chose to do that. That was the summer before my freshman year."

As you can imagine, that was pretty tough news for the teenager to take.

"When I look back on it, I feel a lot of pain for the 17-year-old kid who had to go through that," Carle said. "It was really challenging. I was blessed to be surrounded by great people that supported me. Everyone has different adversity in life. It comes in different forms. It comes at different times and a lot of times, it's out of our control.

"I just so happened to go through something really hard at a younger age. I tried to look upon the things I was still able to do and had. I felt that the condition had already taken so much from me. For me to beat an unbeatable condition was to not let it affect the outcome of what was to come next. I think I've been able to do that since that day because of the support from family, friends, the University of Denver. It's a team effort. I certainly didn't get through it alone."

Gwozdecky decided to honor Carle's scholarship and made him a student coach. He spent four seasons as a student coach under Gwozdecky, a season-and-a-half as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL and then 4 1/2 seasons as an assistant coach at Denver under head coach Jim Montgomery.

When Montgomery left Denver to become the head coach of the Dallas Stars, Carle was named the Pioneers head coach in May 2018 at the age of 28. He has gone on to lead Denver to the last two NCHC regular season titles, two Frozen Four appearances and the 2022 NCAA Division I championship. This week, Carle is in Plymouth, Mich., evaluating players for USA Hockey for the team he will be the head coach for in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships.

His hockey journey began in Anchorage, Alaska.

Denver coach David Carle spoke to the media following his team's Friday, April 8, 2022, practice at the Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Growing up

Carle had a relative who played hockey, which got his older brother, Matt, interested in hockey.

"Mom and dad don't play and never did," Carle said. "We had an older cousin who played and my brother wanted to try it and loved it. By the time I could get on skates, Matthew was probably 8 years old. I looked up to him and wanted to give it a try.

"(My brother) Alex is five years younger than me and he didn't really have a choice in the matter," Carle said with a laugh. "We just kind of all got into it. Dad started building us a backyard rink and I remember helping him build that. In summertime, we'd be looking in the woods for pucks."

His family also had a cabin outside of town on a lake that his dad would plow off for his boys to skate on.

"We'd hop out on that ice and get a bonfire going and skate until we were too cold not to," Carle said. "A lot of unstructured play with my favorite brothers. It's funny because it's the only organized sport that we played. We all just fell in love with it."

Matt ended up looking at Shattuck St. Mary's as his next stop in hockey in high school, but ended up playing two seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program and then one season for the River City Lancers in the USHL. Matt was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year in 2003. Alex played prep hockey for Kimball Union Academy, junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL and Lone Star Brahmas in the NAHL before playing four seasons (2015-19) for Merrimack College.

David ended up going to Shattuck St. Mary's for three seasons.

"I had a couple buddies who went to Shattuck the year before I did and I did a summer camp there one summer to try it out," Carle said. "I kind of fell in love with it and there was a good Alaska connection there."

He played his last two seasons there for the prep team under legendary head coach Tom Ward.

"Year 1 is harder than Year 2," Carle said with a laugh about playing for Ward. "I remember learning how to play defense and the fundamentals of the game and how critical they are to an individual's success. I think sometimes, we want to over-complicate things. He was really grounded in if you're great at the fundamentals, it will allow you to expand your game from there.

"That kind of opened my eyes and imparted some things into my coaching lens after playing under him. I agree with him that you start the year with a goal in mind and having that in mind throughout the whole season. It's not about where you are today, but where you're going to end up three months from now. You might go through some challenging times but that is growth and that's a good thing. He cared about the present so that it would take care of the future."

Denver Head Coach David Carle watches the action against St. Cloud State in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Getting to Denver

At Shattuck St. Mary's, he began to get attention from Division I coaches. Matt Carle had helped Denver win a national title in 2004, was a two-time First Team All-American and won the 2006 Hobey Baker Award before playing in the NHL from 2006-17.

Denver assistant coaches Steve Miller and Seth Appert began recruiting David before Gwozdecky saw him play for the first time.

"I think my first glimpse of David came when he was at Shattuck his senior year," Gwozdecky said. "His decision came down to Denver and St. Cloud (State). There was a time period where David was seriously considering the offer from St. Cloud, I think for a number of reasons.

"His older brother had had such a wonderful career at DU that in the back of David's mind, he wanted to create his own path," Gwozdecky said. "He didn't want to be in the shadow of his brother. We found out that David was truly interested in St. Cloud and we can't drag our feet and just assume that this is a done deal. We were very pleased when David decided that DU was the place he wanted to go."

After David decided to retire, Gwozdecky told him that they would honor his scholarship.

"I was diagnosed on the morning of June 19, 2008, and that afternoon, they told me that my scholarship was going to be honored and you still have a family at Denver and we're going to take care of you," Carle said. "A week or two passed and I remember to talking coach Gwozdecky and he said, 'Yeah, you're going to keep your scholarship and you're going to earn your scholarship.

"You're not just coming to be a student. You're going to be part of the team. We don't know what that's going to look like yet, but you will be a part of this team in some form or fashion."

Carle joined the Pioneers as a student assistant coach and his role grew each season.

"There was no way, as a freshman, that he was going to be coaching where he would be asked to coach his teammates who were the same age he was," Gwozdecky said. "As a freshman, he was a puck pusher, he helped set up some drills and moved pucks. At some point, we gave him some responsibility with some warm-up drills ... then maybe some administrative duties on game days."

By the time he was a junior, his role increased and Gwozdecky said that some of his coaching talents became apparent.

"By that time, he learned how we, as a staff functioned, what our work day was like and the things we really believed in and what our culture was," Gwozdecky said. "We saw that he had some skills as a coach, as an analyst, as an evaluator of talent and ... he had a good eye for analyzing the game.

"He learned through trial and error. By the time he was a junior, he was getting more excited about possibly pursuing a career in coaching after graduating," Gwozdecky said of Carle, who has a business administration degree in finance.

Denver head coach David Carle (center with trophy) and staff pose for a photo with the championship trophy after winning the 2022 Division I Men’s Frozen Four championship game Saturday, April 9, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, MA. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

His coaching career

After his senior season, Carle was an assistant coach for 1 1/2 seasons in junior hockey for the Gamblers under current Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde.

He joined Denver as a full-time assistant coach in January 2014 season under head coach Jim Montgomery and remained in that role until Montgomery left to coach the Dallas Stars in 2018.

Carle replaced Montgomery in May 2018, kept assistant coach Tavis MacMillan on the Pioneers staff and hired Dallas Ferguson as an assistant coach.

"I'm proud of him because of what he went through," Gwozdecky said. "To have the decision made to crush his dreams of playing college hockey ... I can't even imagine what that would be like as an 18-year-old. For him to be able to develop a whole new career in the game, that's really impressive and he's done it the right way.

"He's learned. He's grown. I think one thing that really impresses me is that when he took over at DU, he hired two guys who had a lot more experience, were a lot older and didn't hesitate. That was a real sign in the confidence he had in himself and a sign of maturity. He hired two guys who could be head coaches at Denver or anywhere else."

Carle has a record of 116-53-13, has led Denver to the NCHC regular season title each of the last two seasons, two Frozen Fours and the national title in 2022.

Now he has a chance to try to coach Team USA to the gold medal in the World Junior Championships and he's grateful for the role that Gwozdecky gave him as a teenager.

"It's all working out because of that opportunity that George gave me," Carle said. "An incredible man, a mentor to many. I think I see myself as one of many men he's helped shape not only in hockey, but in life.

"What he did for me was a springboard to the successes that we've been able to accomplish so far."