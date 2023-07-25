Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

David Carle's journey from shattered dream to one of the top coaches in the country

Carle's playing career ended when he was diagnosed with a heart ailment. He went from student coach to assistant to head coach at Denver. He is coaching Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Championships

2022 Frozen Four Championship - Denver vs. Minnesota State
Denver head coach David Carle holds the championship trophy after winning the 2022 Division I Men’s Frozen Four championship game Saturday, April 9, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 6:45 PM

DENVER — Every year, the NHL invites about 100 players to its combine to have players run through physical testing and to be interviewed by NHL teams.

It is an event that can help or hurt a player's chance to be taken in the next NHL Entry Draft.

In 2008, David Carle had played three seasons for Shattuck St. Mary's, a national power in prep school hockey in Faribault, Minn. Carle was a 6-foot, 180-pound defenseman who had committed to play the next season at the University of Denver.

But among the tests at the combine was an EKG, which records the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions. A flag went up with Carle's test and he ended up going to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for more testing.

2019 NCHC MEDIA DAY
NCHC
What David Carle has taken away from working with George Gwozdecky, Jim Montgomery
Denver head coach worked with two men, who both won NCAA Division I titles with the Pioneers
1h ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

"Bob, David's father, and David called us from the NHL Combine and said that they had been encouraged to get a second opinion," said George Gwozdecky, who was Denver's head coach from 1994-2013. "They went to the Mayo Clinic to get a second opinion and have more tests done.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was when the real serious call came to me from Bob, saying they have concluded what the ailment is and are really encouraging him to retire because of this issue."

Carle had been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy , the primary disease of the myocardium muscle of the heart.

For me to beat an unbeatable condition was to not let it affect the outcome of what was to come next.
David Carle

"They said that they had seen this a lot and you can live a normal life, but playing high-level athletics is not conducive to having this condition," Carle said. "The recommendation from the medical team was to retire and I chose to do that. That was the summer before my freshman year."

As you can imagine, that was pretty tough news for the teenager to take.

"When I look back on it, I feel a lot of pain for the 17-year-old kid who had to go through that," Carle said. "It was really challenging. I was blessed to be surrounded by great people that supported me. Everyone has different adversity in life. It comes in different forms. It comes at different times and a lot of times, it's out of our control.

"I just so happened to go through something really hard at a younger age. I tried to look upon the things I was still able to do and had. I felt that the condition had already taken so much from me. For me to beat an unbeatable condition was to not let it affect the outcome of what was to come next. I think I've been able to do that since that day because of the support from family, friends, the University of Denver. It's a team effort. I certainly didn't get through it alone."

Gwozdecky decided to honor Carle's scholarship and made him a student coach. He spent four seasons as a student coach under Gwozdecky, a season-and-a-half as an assistant coach for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL and then 4 1/2 seasons as an assistant coach at Denver under head coach Jim Montgomery.

When Montgomery left Denver to become the head coach of the Dallas Stars, Carle was named the Pioneers head coach in May 2018 at the age of 28. He has gone on to lead Denver to the last two NCHC regular season titles, two Frozen Four appearances and the 2022 NCAA Division I championship. This week, Carle is in Plymouth, Mich., evaluating players for USA Hockey for the team he will be the head coach for in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

His hockey journey began in Anchorage, Alaska.

2022 Frozen Four Friday
Denver coach David Carle spoke to the media following his team's Friday, April 8, 2022, practice at the Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Growing up

Carle had a relative who played hockey, which got his older brother, Matt, interested in hockey.

"Mom and dad don't play and never did," Carle said. "We had an older cousin who played and my brother wanted to try it and loved it. By the time I could get on skates, Matthew was probably 8 years old. I looked up to him and wanted to give it a try.

"(My brother) Alex is five years younger than me and he didn't really have a choice in the matter," Carle said with a laugh. "We just kind of all got into it. Dad started building us a backyard rink and I remember helping him build that. In summertime, we'd be looking in the woods for pucks."

His family also had a cabin outside of town on a lake that his dad would plow off for his boys to skate on.

"We'd hop out on that ice and get a bonfire going and skate until we were too cold not to," Carle said. "A lot of unstructured play with my favorite brothers. It's funny because it's the only organized sport that we played. We all just fell in love with it."

Matt ended up looking at Shattuck St. Mary's as his next stop in hockey in high school, but ended up playing two seasons for the U.S. National Team Development Program and then one season for the River City Lancers in the USHL. Matt was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year in 2003. Alex played prep hockey for Kimball Union Academy, junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL and Lone Star Brahmas in the NAHL before playing four seasons (2015-19) for Merrimack College.

ADVERTISEMENT

David ended up going to Shattuck St. Mary's for three seasons.

"I had a couple buddies who went to Shattuck the year before I did and I did a summer camp there one summer to try it out," Carle said. "I kind of fell in love with it and there was a good Alaska connection there."

He played his last two seasons there for the prep team under legendary head coach Tom Ward.

"Year 1 is harder than Year 2," Carle said with a laugh about playing for Ward. "I remember learning how to play defense and the fundamentals of the game and how critical they are to an individual's success. I think sometimes, we want to over-complicate things. He was really grounded in if you're great at the fundamentals, it will allow you to expand your game from there.

"That kind of opened my eyes and imparted some things into my coaching lens after playing under him. I agree with him that you start the year with a goal in mind and having that in mind throughout the whole season. It's not about where you are today, but where you're going to end up three months from now. You might go through some challenging times but that is growth and that's a good thing. He cared about the present so that it would take care of the future."

SCSU vs Denver_0743.jpg
Denver Head Coach David Carle watches the action against St. Cloud State in the second period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Getting to Denver

At Shattuck St. Mary's, he began to get attention from Division I coaches. Matt Carle had helped Denver win a national title in 2004, was a two-time First Team All-American and won the 2006 Hobey Baker Award before playing in the NHL from 2006-17.

Denver assistant coaches Steve Miller and Seth Appert began recruiting David before Gwozdecky saw him play for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think my first glimpse of David came when he was at Shattuck his senior year," Gwozdecky said. "His decision came down to Denver and St. Cloud (State). There was a time period where David was seriously considering the offer from St. Cloud, I think for a number of reasons.

"His older brother had had such a wonderful career at DU that in the back of David's mind, he wanted to create his own path," Gwozdecky said. "He didn't want to be in the shadow of his brother. We found out that David was truly interested in St. Cloud and we can't drag our feet and just assume that this is a done deal. We were very pleased when David decided that DU was the place he wanted to go."

After David decided to retire, Gwozdecky told him that they would honor his scholarship.

"I was diagnosed on the morning of June 19, 2008, and that afternoon, they told me that my scholarship was going to be honored and you still have a family at Denver and we're going to take care of you," Carle said. "A week or two passed and I remember to talking coach Gwozdecky and he said, 'Yeah, you're going to keep your scholarship and you're going to earn your scholarship.

"You're not just coming to be a student. You're going to be part of the team. We don't know what that's going to look like yet, but you will be a part of this team in some form or fashion."

Carle joined the Pioneers as a student assistant coach and his role grew each season.

"There was no way, as a freshman, that he was going to be coaching where he would be asked to coach his teammates who were the same age he was," Gwozdecky said. "As a freshman, he was a puck pusher, he helped set up some drills and moved pucks. At some point, we gave him some responsibility with some warm-up drills ... then maybe some administrative duties on game days."

By the time he was a junior, his role increased and Gwozdecky said that some of his coaching talents became apparent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By that time, he learned how we, as a staff functioned, what our work day was like and the things we really believed in and what our culture was," Gwozdecky said. "We saw that he had some skills as a coach, as an analyst, as an evaluator of talent and ... he had a good eye for analyzing the game.

"He learned through trial and error. By the time he was a junior, he was getting more excited about possibly pursuing a career in coaching after graduating," Gwozdecky said of Carle, who has a business administration degree in finance.

Denver coaching staff celebrates with trophy after winning the national championship
Denver head coach David Carle (center with trophy) and staff pose for a photo with the championship trophy after winning the 2022 Division I Men’s Frozen Four championship game Saturday, April 9, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

His coaching career

After his senior season, Carle was an assistant coach for 1 1/2 seasons in junior hockey for the Gamblers under current Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde.

He joined Denver as a full-time assistant coach in January 2014 season under head coach Jim Montgomery and remained in that role until Montgomery left to coach the Dallas Stars in 2018.

Carle replaced Montgomery in May 2018, kept assistant coach Tavis MacMillan on the Pioneers staff and hired Dallas Ferguson as an assistant coach.

"I'm proud of him because of what he went through," Gwozdecky said. "To have the decision made to crush his dreams of playing college hockey ... I can't even imagine what that would be like as an 18-year-old. For him to be able to develop a whole new career in the game, that's really impressive and he's done it the right way.

"He's learned. He's grown. I think one thing that really impresses me is that when he took over at DU, he hired two guys who had a lot more experience, were a lot older and didn't hesitate. That was a real sign in the confidence he had in himself and a sign of maturity. He hired two guys who could be head coaches at Denver or anywhere else."

ADVERTISEMENT

Carle has a record of 116-53-13, has led Denver to the NCHC regular season title each of the last two seasons, two Frozen Fours and the national title in 2022.

Now he has a chance to try to coach Team USA to the gold medal in the World Junior Championships and he's grateful for the role that Gwozdecky gave him as a teenager.

"It's all working out because of that opportunity that George gave me," Carle said. "An incredible man, a mentor to many. I think I see myself as one of many men he's helped shape not only in hockey, but in life.

"What he did for me was a springboard to the successes that we've been able to accomplish so far."

MORE NCHC COVERAGE ON THE RINK LIVE:
NCHC_pri_c
NCHC
67 freshmen and first-year transfers earn Academic All-NCHC recognition
To be named to the Academic All-NCHC team, players must have a 3.0 grade-point average or better for the school year.
4d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU-Miami-1-4-Jackson-celebrate
NCHC
Former SCSU forward Robby Jackson answers fan questions, discusses playing pro in Europe
Jackson answers everything from what he used to order at Val's to who was his most talented teammate and how playing in Slovakia differs from playing in North America
Jul 15
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Greg Powers vs. Colgate copy.jpg
NCHC
Arizona State's Greg Powers discusses the benefits of joining the NCHC
Sun Devils head coach has helped the team transition from club team to NCAA Division I. Now, he will lead them into a conference in 2024-25. He talks about all the changes on The Rink Live podcast.
Jul 14
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
NCHC
Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
31 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 16 days of free agency
Jul 12
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jared Brown.jpg
NCHC
Western Michigan adds Jared Brown to its coaching staff
Brown was an assistant coach for the last two seasons with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL
Jul 11
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Clark Kuster Norsemen.jpg
NCHC
Clark Kuster promoted to assistant coach for SCSU men's hockey team
A former Huskies defenseman, Kuster spent last season as the director of operations and video coordinator
Jul 11
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SchuldtNCHCFF
NCHC
Jimmy Schuldt discusses a great AHL season, missing some key weddings, old NCHC foes
Former SCSU All-American defenseman Jimmy Schuldt joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast discusses making the Calder Cup Finals, playing for Coachella Valley, re-signing with Seattle and more
Jul 8
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: NHL Draft
NCHC
Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli says he nearly came to UND at age 16
On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Fantilli said the offer came after Jasper Weatherby signed with San Jose on the first day of school.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Anthony Cardilli 1.jpg
NCHC
Big, fast 17-year-old forward from Chicago area commits to St. Cloud State
Anthony Cardilli played the last three seasons for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island. A draft pick of the Chicago Steel in the USHL, he will play juniors this sason.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UMD_1564.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Aidan Spellacy receives NCHC postgraduate scholarship
Forward played two seasons for Huskies after transferring from Robert Morris. He has been accepted into law school after finishing his MBA
Jul 5
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
_PV12813.JPG
NCHC
Arizona State headed to NCHC in 2024-25
Jul 5
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Preseason-Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
NCHC
Three former SCSU stars have signed free agent contracts
Jul 3
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
092619 S GFH UNDHKY ColtonPoolman02.jpg
NCHC
Former UND captain Colton Poolman re-signs with Calgary Flames
Jul 2
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT