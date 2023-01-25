Cory Thorson shares SCSU Frozen Four memories, how he got into coaching, helping SJU prepare for Hockey Day

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This season is the 10-year anniversary of the St. Cloud State men's hockey team making its first Frozen Four appearance (2013 in Pittsburgh). There are a number of players from that team who went on to have strong pro careers, many of whom are still playing.

One of the key players in the Midwest Regional in 2013 was Cory Thorson, who was a center on a line with Joey Benik and Brooks Bertsch. That line accounted for seven goals and 12 points in helping the Huskies beat Notre Dame (5-1) and Miami (4-1). Thorson had three goals and an assist in the regional and had an assist on the lone goal for the Huskies in their 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac in the national semifinals.

Watch/listen:

Thorson played for the Huskies from 2010-14. Since finishing his college career, Thorson has become an assistant coach for St. John's University. So his home rink continues to be the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Thorson shares memories of his playing days, how he got into coaching, what he enjoys about it and how the Johnnies are preparing to be a part of Hockey Day Minnesota this weekend. All this and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 How he ended up becoming an assistant coach at St. John's after he finished playing

2:30 The level of talent in NCAA Division III, how most of the rosters are now filled by junior hockey players

3:50 How much recruiting he does during a typical week, watching online vs. watching in person

6:10 What he enjoys most about coaching

7:30 How the NAHL has changed since he played in the league from 2008-10

8:55 Went to camp with USHL's Fargo Force, ending up in Owatonna, the recruiting process that got him to SCSU, the importance of former assistant coach Mike Gibbons and Gibbons' personality

10:55 Memories of the 2013 run to the Frozen Four, his strong play in the Midwest Regional and his memories of that season

13:50 His memories of being a teammate of Joey Benik, how he's now related to him

16:35 What made the 2013 Huskies special

17:50 His memories of Nick Jensen, who plays defense for the Washington Capitals

19:00 Why Andrew Prochno was a special defenseman

20:10 Winning the first NCHC regular season title, beating Notre Dame in the NCAAs in 2014

21:15 This season's St. John's team, which is in second place in the MIAC, key players for the Johnnies

23:45 How St. John's ended up playing Augsburg as part of Hockey Day Minnesota

25:05 Changes needed to play outdoors for Hockey Day Minnesota

26:30 His continuing ties with SCSU, what he notices when he watches the Huskies, getting to know Brett Larson a bit

28:00 Working with SJU head coach Doug Schueller, what it is like to work with him and assistant coach Chad Hommerding