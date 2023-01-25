ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Cory Thorson shares SCSU Frozen Four memories, how he got into coaching, helping SJU prepare for Hockey Day

Former Huskies forward played a key role in helping the team reach its first Frozen Four in 2013. He joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to discuss his career.

Ben-HanoHug
Ben Hanowski (10) hugs Cory Thorson (8) after the St. Cloud State men's hockey team won the NCAA Division I Midwest Regional in 2013 in Toledo, Ohio. Thorson is now an assistant coach at St. John's University.
Courtesy of St. Cloud State University
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 24, 2023 07:06 PM
Share

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — This season is the 10-year anniversary of the St. Cloud State men's hockey team making its first Frozen Four appearance (2013 in Pittsburgh). There are a number of players from that team who went on to have strong pro careers, many of whom are still playing.

One of the key players in the Midwest Regional in 2013 was Cory Thorson, who was a center on a line with Joey Benik and Brooks Bertsch. That line accounted for seven goals and 12 points in helping the Huskies beat Notre Dame (5-1) and Miami (4-1). Thorson had three goals and an assist in the regional and had an assist on the lone goal for the Huskies in their 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac in the national semifinals.

Watch/listen:

Thorson played for the Huskies from 2010-14. Since finishing his college career, Thorson has become an assistant coach for St. John's University. So his home rink continues to be the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Thorson shares memories of his playing days, how he got into coaching, what he enjoys about it and how the Johnnies are preparing to be a part of Hockey Day Minnesota this weekend. All this and more on this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

ADVERTISEMENT

TIME STAMPS

1:00 How he ended up becoming an assistant coach at St. John's after he finished playing

2:30 The level of talent in NCAA Division III, how most of the rosters are now filled by junior hockey players

3:50 How much recruiting he does during a typical week, watching online vs. watching in person

6:10 What he enjoys most about coaching

7:30 How the NAHL has changed since he played in the league from 2008-10

8:55 Went to camp with USHL's Fargo Force, ending up in Owatonna, the recruiting process that got him to SCSU, the importance of former assistant coach Mike Gibbons and Gibbons' personality

10:55 Memories of the 2013 run to the Frozen Four, his strong play in the Midwest Regional and his memories of that season

ADVERTISEMENT

13:50 His memories of being a teammate of Joey Benik, how he's now related to him

16:35 What made the 2013 Huskies special

17:50 His memories of Nick Jensen, who plays defense for the Washington Capitals

19:00 Why Andrew Prochno was a special defenseman

20:10 Winning the first NCHC regular season title, beating Notre Dame in the NCAAs in 2014

21:15 This season's St. John's team, which is in second place in the MIAC, key players for the Johnnies

23:45 How St. John's ended up playing Augsburg as part of Hockey Day Minnesota

25:05 Changes needed to play outdoors for Hockey Day Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

26:30 His continuing ties with SCSU, what he notices when he watches the Huskies, getting to know Brett Larson a bit

28:00 Working with SJU head coach Doug Schueller, what it is like to work with him and assistant coach Chad Hommerding

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Denver_0180.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn's injury is the latest bit of adversity for top-ranked SCSU
The Huskies have dealt with a fair number of injuries this season to key players. The latest challenge is how to handle the loss of the team's leader in minutes played.
January 24, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0994.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: SCSU sweeps Denver, UMD and UND split, Gophers split with Michigan, All-Decade NCHC picks
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Huskies move to No. 1 in the rankings, Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks staying put, entertaining Big 10 series, recap WCHA action
January 23, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-31-201392.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman Dylan Anhorn has to have surgery, will miss the rest of the season
Anhorn, a senior transfer from Union, suffered a lower body injury on Saturday
January 23, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0829.jpg
NCHC
SCSU solves Denver goaltender, moves into tie with Pioneers atop NCHC
Huskies get second period goals from Jack Rogers and Zach Okabe, 19 saves from Jaxon Castor to beat Pioneers 2-0 and earn series sweep.
January 21, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SanniAhola.jpg
WCHA
Ohio State wins with OT rush, SCSU picks up point against top-ranked team
Huskies junior goalie Sanni Ahola makes 47 saves in 3-2 loss to Buckeyes, who score on a rush in OT to pick up the extra point
January 21, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0519.jpg
NCHC
Special teams, big second period give No. 4 SCSU win over No. 3 Denver
Huskies go 3-for-5 on the power play, kill off a big 5-on-3 power play for Pioneers on their way to a 7-3 victory
January 20, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Colorado_0054.jpg
NCHC
SCSU captain gains some perspective during his time out of the lineup
Spencer Meier had missed two games in his first four seasons of college hockey. He returned to the lineup earlier this month after resting for an upper body injury and missing eight games.
January 19, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERHUSKIE HOCKEY INSIDER PODCAST
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
Whitecourt Wolverines 22/23
NCHC
UND picks up commitment from right-handed defenseman Tanner Komzak
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blue liner from the Alberta Junior Hockey League will come to Grand Forks in the fall.
January 23, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators
NCHC
Cole Smith scores first NHL goal
The former UND alternate captain scored for the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.
January 23, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
NCHC
Matt Greene skates 'One More Shift' in Ralph Engelstad Arena
The former UND captain and two-time Stanley Cup winner skated before Saturday's UND-Minnesota Duluth game.
January 22, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: MN Duluth v North Dakota JAN 21
NCHC
Minnesota Duluth scores late goal to beat UND in series finale
Luke Loheit scored with 2:03 left in the third period to lift the Bulldogs to a split in the two-game series.
January 22, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman