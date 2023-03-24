Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Cornell Big Red win knock out game against Denver Pioneers

Cornell Big Red might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Denver Pioneers. With a final score of 2-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500268993_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:25 PM

Cornell Big Red might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Denver Pioneers. With a final score of 2-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Big Red started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack O'Leary scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Andreev and Matt Stienburg .

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Ben Berard scored, assisted by Jack O'Leary.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
020522 S GFH UNDvsOmaha-1.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber to return to UND for senior season
March 21, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
St. Cloud vs. Colorado College
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff Notebook: SCSU coach gets emotional talking about goalie, Colorado College steps up
March 19, 2023 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Faceoff.jpg
NCHC
SCSU plays a dominant game, beats Colorado College for NCHC Frozen Faceoff title
March 18, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten