Cornell Big Red win knock out game against Denver Pioneers

Cornell Big Red might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Denver Pioneers. With a final score of 2-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Big Red started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jack O'Leary scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Andreev and Matt Stienburg .

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Ben Berard scored, assisted by Jack O'Leary.