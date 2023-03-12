Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Colorado College wins against Western Michigan in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Western Michigan's home game against Colorado College ran into overtime on Saturday. Colorado College snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

March 11, 2023 10:43 PM

Colorado College's Matthew Gleason scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Broncos took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ryan McAllister . Max Sasson and Cedric Fiedler assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Noah Serdachny scored, assisted by Stanley Cooley .

The Tigers made it 2-1 early in the second period when Noah Laba netted one, assisted by Hunter McKown and Ethan Straky .

Max Sasson tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ryan McAllister and Zak Galambos . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:08 before Matthew Gleason scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Patrick Cozzi and Logan Will .

