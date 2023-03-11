Colorado College wins against Western Michigan – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, Western Michigan led 1-0. However, Colorado College changed things in its favor and won. The game ended 3-1.

The Broncos took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ryan McAllister . Jason Polin and Max Sasson assisted.

Logan Will tied it up 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Ethan Straky and Ray Christy .

Tyler Coffey took the lead one minute later, assisted by Noah Laba and Nicklas Andrews .

Hunter McKown increased the lead to 3-1 only seconds later, assisted by Bryan Yoon and Stanley Cooley .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.