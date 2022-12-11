Colorado College reverses deficit to clinch victory

Colorado College was challenged and was behind by 2-3 after two periods in the game against Nebraska Omaha. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 6-4 for home-team Colorado College.

The hosting Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Connor Mayer . Noah Prokop and Noah Serdachny assisted.

The Tigers' Patrick Cozzi increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Nate Schweitzer and Ethan Straky .

The Mavericks narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Jonny Tychonick scored, assisted by Tyler Weiss and Jack Randl.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Mavericks.

The Tigers tied the score 3-3 within the first minute when Hunter McKown netted one.

Hunter McKown took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Bryan Yoon and Tyler Coffey .

Ty Mueller tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Matt Miller.

Tyler Coffey took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Connor Mayer.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.12 remaining of the third period after a goal from Hunter McKown, assisted by Patrick Cozzi.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.