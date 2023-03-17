Colorado College knocks off No. 3 Denver in NCHC semifinals

ST. PAUL — Colorado College pulled off its third straight win in the NCHC playoffs to advance to its first Frozen Faceoff championship game.

Kaidan Mbereko made 23 saves, the Tigers were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and Hunter McCown scored a power-play goal to lead the way to a 1-0 win over third-ranked Denver in the conference semifinals on Friday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Colorado College (13-21-3) will play the winner between St. Cloud State (22-12-3) and North Dakota (18-14-6) for the conference playoff title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament.

The Tigers got the lone goal of the game on the power play on a nice passing play that finished with Nicklas Andrews making a good cross-ice pass to Hunter McCown. McCown caught the pass on the faceoff dot to the right of goalie Magnus Chrona. He took a couple of strides and then beat Chrona with a wrist shot over his glove at 13:22.

It was the team-leading 21st goal of the season and nation-leading 13th on the power play for McCown, a junior from San Jose, Calif.

A bad sign for Denver came with 10:32 left in the third period. Magnus Chrona, the NCHC Goaltender of the Year, came out of the game with a lower body injury and did not return. Chrona, a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick, missed the previous four games with an injury.

The win snaps an 11-game losing streak for Colorado College to Denver. The Tigers' last win over the Pioneers was Jan. 1, 2021.

This story will be updated.

Colorado College 1, Denver 0

CC 0-1-0—1

DU 0-0-0—0

First period scoring — None. Penalties — CC, Hunter McCown (slashing) 1:41; CC, Noah Laba (slashing) 18:48.

Second period scoring — 1. CC, Hunter McCown 21 (Nicklas Andrews 12, Noah Laba 11) 13:22 (pp). Penalties — DU, Tristan Broz (high-sticking) 6:22, DU, Brett Edwards (tripping) 12:13; CC, Jack Millar (tripping) 14:01.

.

Third period scoring — None. Penalties — X.

Goalie saves — CC, Kaidan Mbereko 5-8-10—23 (0 GA); D, Magnus Chrona 12-2-x—0 (1 GA); Matt Davis x-x-x— (x GA).

Penalties-minutes — CC 4-8; DU 4-8.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — CC 1-4 (1 shots); DU 0-4 (6 shots).

Faceoffs — CC 10-9, DU 22-19

Referees — Dan Dreger, Brandon Schmitt.

Linesemen — Dana Penkivech, Jeff Schultz.

Three stars of the game — 1. Mbereko (CC), 2. McCown (CC), 3. Bryan Yoon (CC).

