Colorado College beat Princeton

Colorado College won its home game against Princeton on Friday, ending 7-2.

The hosting Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Brett Chorske scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Noah Serdachny and Nicklas Andrews .

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jack Cronin in the first period, assisted by Pito Walton and David Jacobs .

The Tigers' Brett Chorske took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Noah Serdachny and Nicklas Andrews.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Tyler Coffey found the back of the net, assisted by Ryan Beck and Hunter McKown .

Noah Serdachny increased the lead to 7-1 one minute later, assisted by Jack Millar and Noah Prokop .

Pito Walton narrowed the gap to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jayden Sison and Jack Cronin.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.