Men's College NCHC

Clark Kuster promoted to assistant coach for SCSU men's hockey team

A former Huskies defenseman, Kuster spent last season as the director of operations and video coordinator

Clark Kuster Norsemen.jpg
Clark Kuster was an assistant coach for the St. Cloud Norsemen during the 2021-22 North American Hockey League season. Kuster has been promoted to assistant coach for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team after spending last season as the team's director of operations and video coordinator.
Pete Knutson Photography
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 11:14 AM

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud State men's hockey coach Brett Larson has promoted Clark Kuster to assistant coach.

Kuster spent last season as the team's director of operations and video coordinator.

With the NCAA ruling to increase the maximum number of full-time assistant coaches for men's hockey beginning in 2023, Kuster joins Dave Shyiak and R.J. Enga as a full-time assistant on the SCSU staff.

"We are ecstatic to add Clark as our third assistant coach for the upcoming season,” Larson said in a news release. “When we hired him to our staff last offseason, we knew his passion for our program and his ability to connect with current student-athletes would be a crucial part of our success, and those traits shined bright in his first year on our staff. We are elated to have a former Husky captain back on our bench and are eager to watch him grow in all facets of coaching.”

Before joining the SCSU staff last season, Kuster spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the North American Hockey League.

In 2020-21, Kuster played defense for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Kuster, 28, played for St. Cloud State from 2015-20 and had five points in 40 career games and was named the NCHC's Academic All-Conference Team five times.

Mick Hatten
