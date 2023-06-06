Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Charlie Lindgren discusses his 1st full NHL season, playing against his brother, SCSU teammates with the Caps

2016 NCHC Goaltender of the Year shares stories about being a roommate of Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel as a freshman, what it was like playing in Ovechkin's 800th goal game and his Washington teammates

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a save during warm-ups prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29, 2022, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 6:27 PM

At the time, Charlie Lindgren did not know much about cooking. As he was preparing for his freshman season at St. Cloud State in the summer of 2013, Lindgren was living with captains Nic Dowd and Kevin Gravel. Lindgren ended up buying some ribs at the grocery store and there's a fun story that goes along with it.

Lindgren, 29, played for the Huskies from 2013-16. The 2022-23 season was the first time that he played a full season in the NHL and he did so with the Washington Capitals and was teammates with Dowd and former SCSU star defenseman Nick Jensen.

Lindgren talks about the season, discusses the two former Huskies, what it is like to be teammates with TJ Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Darcy Kuemper.

His brother, Ryan, plays defense for the New York Rangers, so the two are seeing each other a bit more regularly now. Lindgren shares a fun story about playing against Ryan when the two of them were in the AHL.

He also discusses his workout regimen in the offseason, what it is like to come back for SCSU's pro camp and a lot more in this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:20 What he's been doing since the Capitals season ended in April, his trip to Italy with his wife, staying in Paris an extra day, his max time away from home

3:40 What his wife does for a living, how she found work in Washington, D.C., how they met

5:30 What his first full season like in the NHL with the Capitals

8:15 What it was like being a teammate of former SCSU star defenseman Nick Jensen, how their relationship has developed over the years

10:25 Being a teammate again with former SCSU captain Nic Dowd and what their relationship was like the one season they played together in college, being his roommate

13:05 What made Dowd a great captain

14:45 What TJ Oshie is like as a teammate and being around him, how he keeps Lindgren guessing on the ice

16:45 What it has been like playing with John Carlson, his importance to the Capitals, his unique personality

18:35 What it is like being a teammate of Alex Ovechkin, the different elements of his personality, his work ethic

20:30 What Ovechkin is like in the weight room

22:00 What it was like being on the ice when Ovechkin scored his 800th goal and then when he passed Gordie Howe on the career goal list

24:00 What it was like sharing the net with Darcy Kuemper, how close they are, what makes Kuemper a strong goalie

26:00 What it is like playing in the same division with the New York Rangers, where his brother, Ryan, plays defense. A fun story about the two of them playing against one another in the AHL

28:45 What is it like working out for a goalie in the offseason, where he works out

32:45 What it is like for Lindgren to come back for pro camp at St. Cloud State

36:30 Keeping up with the Huskies during the season

By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

