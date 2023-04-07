Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Bulldogs men land first two transfers out of Penn State, North Dakota

Nittany Lions senior forward Connor McMenamin and Fighting Hawks sophomore defenseman Luke Bast will play for the Bulldogs in 2023-24 after entering the transfer portal this spring.

220108-HKY-v-Cornell-098.jpg
North Dakota defenseman Luke Bast carries the puck up the ice in a January 2022 game against Cornell.
Nick Nelson / File / Grand Forks Herald
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 10:57 AM

DULUTH — The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey program has landed its first two acquisitions from the transfer portal for the 2023-24 season in Penn State senior wing Connor McMenamin and North Dakota sophomore defenseman Luke Bast, a source has confirmed to the News Tribune.

McMenamin, 24, has served as an alternate captain for the Nittany Lions the past two seasons and will be a fifth-year senior in 2023-24. A native of Collegeville, Pennsylvania — a northwest suburb of Philadelphia — the 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound left wing totaled 24 goals and 42 assists in 129 games at Penn State. He had nine goals and 15 assists as a senior in 2022-23

Gophers vs Penn State_1007.jpg
Minnesota Gophers forward Aaron Huglen (7) carries the puck past Penn State forward Connor McMenamin (19) in the second period Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jason Wachter / File / The Rink Live

Bast, who turns 23 in November, is a native of Red Deer, Alberta. He played 39 games over the previous two seasons and will come to UMD in 2023-24 as a junior. The 5-foot-10-inch, 178-pound left-shot defenseman finished with three goals and six assists in two seasons with the Fighting Hawks. He played just 13 games in 2022-23 as a sophomore after missing all of October and most of November with an upper body injury.

Bast is one of five North Dakota sophomores and three Hawks defensemen in the transfer portal this offseason. UND is losing all eight of its blue liners to graduation, professional hockey or the transfer portal.

112121.S.DNT.SATUMDMPUX.C02.JPG
Minnesota Duluth forward Jesse Jacques (18) and North Dakota defenseman Luke Bast (24) fight during the second period on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Bulldogs are looking to replace three forwards and two left-shot defensemen from the 2022-23 squad that finished fifth in the NCHC while failing to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013-14.

UMD graduated three fifth-year seniors — forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques and defenseman Derek Daschke — from this year’s team, while junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser signed an NHL deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Two members have also transferred out of UMD this spring, with freshman wing Isaac Howard going to Michigan State and junior wing Luke Mylymok reuniting with his older brother, Connor, at Niagara.

The Bulldogs currently have two recruits signed to a National Letter of Intent for 2023-24 in forwards Anthony Menghini and Zam Plante of the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
