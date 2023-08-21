Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Bulldogs' Francis battling cancer again, vows to return in January

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Will Francis will miss the fall semester of the 2023-24 season. He spent 848 days battling leukemia from 2020-2022.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Will Francis (23) skates with the puck against St. Cloud State during the NCHC quarterfinals at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on March 12 in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
Today at 5:36 PM

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Will Francis is again battling cancer. He'll miss the start of the 2023-24 season, but in a statement sent out Monday by the Bulldogs, Francis said he anticipates being back on the UMD campus and on the Amsoil Arena ice in January.

Francis, who turns 23 in November, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2020 at the age of 19 and spent 848 days battling the disease the first time. He was declared cancer-free on July 9, 2020, and completed chemotherapy in July 2022.

UMD Athletics

Francis said a routine post-recovery blood test this month revealed that his cancer had returned. He will spend the fall semester undergoing treatment in the Twin Cities.

"I was disappointed and shocked because I am in the best physical shape of my life," Francis wrote. "I've felt great on and off the ice and there were no symptoms of any kind."

College
Rink resiliency: Will Francis puts cancer behind him and looks to his Bulldogs debut
In the past 2 years, while the pandemic has dominated health news world-wide, future Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs defenseman Will Francis has battled a major knee injury, then cancer, to fight his way back to the college hockey rink.
Aug 24, 2021
 · 
By  Jess Myers

A standout defenseman at Centennial High School in the Twin Cities, Francis missed the entire 2020-21 hockey season while undergoing cancer treatment. He continued to travel to the Twin Cities for treatment throughout his freshman season at UMD in 2021-22, playing in five games that year.

Francis rang the bell on cancer on June 24, 2022, after undergoing a final chemotherapy treatment at M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. He took his last round of oral chemotherapy pills on July 9, 2022.

Francis played in 28 games last season at UMD, picking up his first collegiate point — an assist — on March 4 at St. Cloud State.

A 2019 sixth-round NHL draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, Francis has taken part in the franchise’s prospect development camp each of the last two seasons, including the team’s July 2023 camp.

Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
