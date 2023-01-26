Bulldog Insider Podcast: UMD was the perfect landing spot for goaltender Matthew Thiessen

After appearing in just 21 games over three seasons at Maine, one would expect "playing time" to be at the top of the list for an NHL-drafted goaltender like Matthew Thiessen when it came time to pick a new team for 2022-23. It wasn't.

Informed he was no longer part of the rebuilding Black Bears' plans moving forward, the 2018 seventh-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks told the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week he entered his name in the transfer portal in seek of a program with a championship tradition and academics that aligned with what he'd been studying at Maine. Thiessen said he didn't expect to be offered guaranteed playing time from anyone.

Thiessen, a senior with another year of eligibility left, has found everything he sought and more so far this season at Minnesota Duluth, where he's split time in goal with junior Zach Stejskal. Thiessen joined the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to share his journey from Maine to Duluth, discuss the dynamic among the Bulldogs goalies this year and break down everything he's learned from working with UMD volunteer goaltending coach Brant Nicklin.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.