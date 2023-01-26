ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldog Insider Podcast: UMD was the perfect landing spot for goaltender Matthew Thiessen

Bulldogs senior goaltender Matthew Thiessen joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to share his journey from Maine to UMD, plus break down what he's learned working with Brant Nicklin.

college men play hockey in arena
Minnesota Duluth goaltender Matthew Thiessen (36) keeps his eyes on the game against Colorado College at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 26, 2023 07:36 AM
Share

After appearing in just 21 games over three seasons at Maine, one would expect "playing time" to be at the top of the list for an NHL-drafted goaltender like Matthew Thiessen when it came time to pick a new team for 2022-23. It wasn't.

Informed he was no longer part of the rebuilding Black Bears' plans moving forward, the 2018 seventh-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks told the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week he entered his name in the transfer portal in seek of a program with a championship tradition and academics that aligned with what he'd been studying at Maine. Thiessen said he didn't expect to be offered guaranteed playing time from anyone.

Thiessen, a senior with another year of eligibility left, has found everything he sought and more so far this season at Minnesota Duluth, where he's split time in goal with junior Zach Stejskal. Thiessen joined the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to share his journey from Maine to Duluth, discuss the dynamic among the Bulldogs goalies this year and break down everything he's learned from working with UMD volunteer goaltending coach Brant Nicklin.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Related Topics: BULLDOG INSIDER PODCASTMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
SCSU vs Colorado_674.jpg
NCHC
When Jack Rogers came to SCSU, his family moved from New York to Stillwater
Freshman forward is enjoying having his family close to where he is playing college hockey after playing last season for the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
January 25, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Ben-HanoHug
NCHC
Cory Thorson shares SCSU Frozen Four memories, how he got into coaching, helping SJU prepare for Hockey Day
Former Huskies forward Cory Thorson played a key role in helping the team reach its first Frozen Four in 2013. He joins the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast to discuss his career.
January 24, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs Denver_0180.jpg
NCHC
Dylan Anhorn's injury is the latest bit of adversity for top-ranked SCSU
The Huskies have dealt with a fair number of injuries this season to key players. The latest challenge is how to handle the loss of the team's leader in minutes played.
January 24, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-31-201392.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman Dylan Anhorn has to have surgery, will miss the rest of the season
Anhorn, a senior transfer from Union, suffered a lower body injury on Saturday
January 23, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten