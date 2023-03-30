Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Bulldog Insider Podcast: The 'Insiders' answer your questions about 2022-23, look ahead to 2023-24

The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL answer your questions about 2022-23, and look ahead to the 2023-24 in Part II of the season finale.

Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 8:59 AM

Welcome to Part II of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast. The voice of the Bulldogs on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, joins Matt Wellens of the News Tribune and Zach Schneider of My 9 Sports to help up wrap up the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey seasons, as well as to look ahead to 2023-24.

In Part II, the "Bulldog Insiders" answer questions sent in from listeners that cover recruiting, the transfer portal and next season's schedules.

Part I of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast with Matt, Zach and Bruce can be listened to here.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
2023010721-01-320703.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Micah Miller signs two-year contract with AHL's Tucson Roadrunners
Miller, a forward from Grand Rapids, Minn., spent the last five seasons with the Huskies.
March 29, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
College hockey players and coaches in interviews
NCHC
NCHC Notebook: Colorado College gives Mayotte an extension, some notable names are in the transfer portal
Also, there have been a few early pro signings, including the Tigers' Hunter McKown, North Dakota's Tyler Kleven, Western Michigan's Max Sasson and Denver's Carter Mazur
March 28, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play hockey
NCHC
Mylymok, the Bulldogs' 5OT hero from 2021 regional final win over North Dakota, will transfer to Niagara
Junior wing Luke Mylymok is leaving the Bulldogs after three seasons and with two years of eligibility left.
March 28, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year
Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler, Michigan Tech's Joe Shawhan and Brandon Naurato of Michigan also up for Spencer Penrose Award.
March 28, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT