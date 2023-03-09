Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke

Derek Daschke verbally committed and decommited from two different NCHC teams before landing at Miami. Then he transferred to UMD after four seasons as a RedHawk. What did he learn from all of it?

college men playing hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Derek Daschke (10) celebrates a goal with Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) during the second period against Omaha at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
March 09, 2023 08:48 AM

Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior defenseman Derek Daschke has been through the recruiting process more than most.

He initially committed to Western Michigan when he was 15 years old, but a shakeup of the coaching staff caused him to reopen his recruitment. He briefly committed to Omaha before de-committing, again because of a coaching shakeup.

Daschke finally landed at Miami, where he played for two different head coaches in four seasons. Last summer, however, he transferred to the Bulldogs to pursue a Master of Business Administration and play his fifth season of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daschke joined the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to talk about his recruiting and transfer experiences. He provides some valuable advice to those who are going through both at this time of the year. We also get insight into the various NCHC rinks, towns and programs from someone who has been in the NCHC for five seasons.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

