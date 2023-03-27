Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College NCHC

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season

The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL take a look back at the 2022-23 UMD men's and women's hockey seasons in Part I of a two-part season finale.

Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Today at 9:12 AM

Welcome to Part I of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast. The voice of the Bulldogs on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, joins Matt Wellens of the News Tribune and Zach Schneider of My 9 Sports to help up wrap up the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey seasons, as well as to look ahead to 2023-24.

Matt, Zach and Bruce started recording this episode just minutes after news broke that freshman wing Isaas Howard had entered the transfer portal.

Part II of the two-part, two-episode season 5 finale of the Bulldog Insider Podcast with Matt, Zach and Bruce will post on Thursday. In that episode, the "Insiders" answer your questions that were submitted last week.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
Isaac Howard is leaving UMD after one season to go play for Michigan State and his former coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
March 25, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy sets career record, Castor's season numbers move into elite territory
Graduate student defenseman passes Easton Brodzinski in games played. Senior moves up on several program lists
March 24, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
020522 S GFH UNDvsOmaha-1.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber to return to UND for senior season
The junior winger became the Fighting Hawks' first 20-goal scorer since 2016-17 this season.
March 21, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
St. Cloud vs. Colorado College
NCHC
NCHC Frozen Faceoff Notebook: SCSU coach gets emotional talking about goalie, Colorado College steps up
Brett Larson shed some tears when he was asked about Jaxon Castor's playoff performance in championship game. Huskies' big players come up big in title game. Tigers come up short, but gain experience
March 19, 2023 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT