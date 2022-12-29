SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce preview second half of 2022-23 season

Matt Wellens of the Duluth News Tribune, Zach Schneider of My9 Sports and Bruce Ciskie of KDAL preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
December 29, 2022 08:40 AM
The Bulldog Insider Podcast returns this week from its holiday hiatus to preview the second half of the 2022-23 season, while also looking back at the first half of the year.

Duluth News Tribune sports reporter Matt Wellens and My9 television voice of Bulldog hockey Zach Schneider are joined by the radio voice of UMD hockey on KDAL, Bruce Ciskie, to answer questions, such as:

  • Have the Bulldogs met your expectations, exceeded them or underperformed to date?
  • Who is your first half MVP?
  • Will the Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament?

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
