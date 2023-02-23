Sponsored By
Men's College NCHC

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Laderoute, Jacques pass down five years of wisdom

The last players from UMD's back-to-back national championship teams, fifth-year senior forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques look back on their storied college careers.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Tanner Laderoute (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against Omaha at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
February 23, 2023 07:00 AM

This week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast, Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior forwards Tanner Laderoute and Jesse Jacques reflect on college careers that began with a national championship back in 2018-19 before being interrupted by a global pandemic in the spring of 2020.

The last Bulldogs on the roster with NCAA championship rings, Laderoute and Jacques are now charged with passing down their knowledge and experience to the "kids" on this year's squad. Jacques and Laderoute discuss the dynamic of being 6-7 years older than their freshmen teammates. We also look back on what could have been in 2019-20, if COVID-19 had not ended their sophomore season early.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
