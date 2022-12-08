Bulldog Insider Podcast: Get to know new UMD men's assistant coach Cody Chupp

When Scott Sandelin had an opening on his staff back in 2020, former Ferris State Bulldogs captain Cody Chupp jumped at the chance to interview to become an assistant coach for the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

The job went to Derek Plante, but four years later, Chupp got another crack at the job after Plante left to rejoin the Chicago Blackhawks organization . Chupp joined Sandelin's staff in August and is now entering his fourth full month as a UMD assistant coach. Chupp spent the previous eight seasons coaching junior hockey in the United States Hockey League, and it was there that Chupp said he developed an admiration for how Sandelin and his staff went about their business recruiting players.

Chupp joined the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to share his experiences coaching in the USHL, from what it was like to work with associate head coach Adam Krause and others at UMD, to what he saw going on with other NCAA Division I men's programs during the recruiting process. He also dives into what the past few months have been like at UMD, and offers some solid advice for players who are going through the recruiting process today.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Duluth News Tribune sports reporter Matt Wellens and My9 television voice of Bulldog hockey Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.