Men's College | NCHC
News reporting
Bulldog Insider Podcast: From New Hampshire to Minnesota, Steeves takes the long way to Bulldogs

Ben Steeves leads Minnesota Duluth in scoring halfway through his freshman season. A New Hampshire native, he played hockey in Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa before joining UMD this season.

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) celebrates after scoring a goal against Denver goaltender Magnus Chrona (30) at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 12, 2023 07:00 AM
The Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team will be spending a significant amount of time on the road the next two weeks, literally, busing to Omaha this week and North Dakota the following week. The Bulldogs already made one jaunt down U.S. Highway 2 to Bemidji State and back last weekend.

One Bulldog who is used to long bus rides is freshman wing Ben Steeves, who played the previous two seasons in the United States Hockey League. Before that, he spent time playing AAA hockey in Michigan and his home state of New Hampshire. Steeves, who played his senior year of high school at Eden Prairie after his family moved to Minnesota, was this week's guest on the Bulldog Insider Podcast. He's leading the Bulldogs in goals and points as NCHC play resumes this week.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
