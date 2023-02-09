ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | NCHC
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bulldog Insider Podcast: Cooking with UMD defenseman, Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser

Bulldogs junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser joins the podcast this week to talk about his 2022-23 season, and share some of his cooking skills

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (5) talks with NCHC referee Mike Sheehan at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
February 09, 2023 09:03 AM
Share

Wyatt Kaiser's junior season at Minnesota Duluth has been different from his freshman and sophomore seasons in many, many ways. It's his first full college season without any pandemic restrictions. It's the first season in which he's the veteran Bulldog on the blue line after playing with a pair of two-time national champion seniors. The 2022-23 season is also the first in which Kaiser and the Bulldogs aren't ranked nationally in the polls.

Kaiser, a defenseman from Andover, joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to discuss all of that, as well as his relationship with the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Plus we talk about cooking.

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
What to read next
SCSU vs Miami_0553.jpg
NCHC
SCSU's Jami Krannila discusses his 100th career point, his friendship with Okabe, shares Mike Gibbons stories
Senior Jami Krannila from Finland discusses his career, what it was like reaching a milestone last weekend and more on the 100th episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
February 08, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens
NCHC
Cole Smith signs one-year deal with Nashville Predators
The former UND alternate captain recently scored his first two NHL goals.
February 06, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
SCSU vs Miami_0723.jpg
NCHC
Jami Krannila picks up 100th career point, SCSU wins shootout for second straight game
Krannila and Micah Miller score in the shootout to help the Huskies pick up the extra point. SCSU picks up four points in series with Miami
February 04, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
'Lifeless' start, initial lack of desperation leads to 4-1 loss for UMD against Western Michigan
The Bulldogs surrendered a shorthanded goal to the Broncos for the second game in a row, and had a third period comeback attempt spoiled nine seconds after it began.
February 04, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens