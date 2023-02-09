Bulldog Insider Podcast: Cooking with UMD defenseman, Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser

Wyatt Kaiser's junior season at Minnesota Duluth has been different from his freshman and sophomore seasons in many, many ways. It's his first full college season without any pandemic restrictions. It's the first season in which he's the veteran Bulldog on the blue line after playing with a pair of two-time national champion seniors. The 2022-23 season is also the first in which Kaiser and the Bulldogs aren't ranked nationally in the polls.

Kaiser, a defenseman from Andover, joins the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to discuss all of that, as well as his relationship with the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Plus we talk about cooking.

