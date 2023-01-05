SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | NCHC
News reporting
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of promoting six Hobey Baker winners with Bob Nygaard

Former UMD sports information director Bob Nygaard helped the Bulldogs win six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his 35-plus years with the Bulldogs.

04XX20.S.DNT.Nygaard c03.JPG
Minnesota Duluth sports information director Bob Nygaard was with the Bulldogs for 37 years.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 05, 2023 08:09 AM
DULUTH — Bob Nygaard was the sports information director at Minnesota Duluth for over three decades , helping the Bulldogs men's hockey program win a historic six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards during his time.

Prior to the men's series finale against Bemidji State at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the press box at Amsoil Arena will be named in Nygaard's honor. Nygaard joined the Bulldog Insider Podcast this week to talk about the honor. He also takes listeners behind the scenes of what it took then and what it takes now to promote a team's top players for honors such as the Hobey Baker.

Nygaard shares the story of the founding of UMD's Shjon Podein Community Service Award, and we get the backstory on the most infamous jersey ever worn by a Bulldogs hockey team for one night only against the Wisconsin Badgers at the DECC .

Bulldog Insider is co-hosted by Matt Wellens and Zach Schneider. Episodes are edited and produced by Duluth News Tribune digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson. You can find more Bulldog hockey coverage at duluthnewstribune.com and more episodes of Bulldog Insider wherever you listen to podcasts. New episodes air every Thursday.

04XX20.S.DNT.Nygaard c01.JPG
Sports
College sports: Nygaard leaves lasting legacy, telling tales of Bulldogs' triumphs in the game and classroom
Minnesota Duluth's sports information director for 37 years works his final day Friday. He's been laid off after bearing witness to 19 national championships and six Hobey Baker Memorial Awards.
May 01, 2020 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki

Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
Co-host of the Bulldog Insider Podcast and college hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune and The Rink Live covering the Minnesota Duluth men's and women's hockey programs.
